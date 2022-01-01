Retail
Mickael GOMEZ
Ajouter
Mickael GOMEZ
Valence
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe GENIN
- Conseiller Commercial Volkswagen
Valence
2016 - maintenant
Groupe Delorme
- Conseiller Commercial AUDI
2015 - 2016
Groupe Delorme
- Conseiller Commercial Volkswagen
2013 - 2015
Vente véhicules neufs
Groupe Delorme
- Conseiller commercial Nissan
2012 - 2013
Groupe Bernard
- Conseiller commercial Nissan
Bourg-en-Bresse
2010 - 2012
Ventes véhicules neufs et occasions
GH ENERGY
- Vendeur Secteur
2008 - 2009
Prospection + Vente
Formations
Lycée Edouard Herriot BEP MC
Voiron
2004 - 2005
BEP
Réseau
Eric DELACROIX
Fabien HERNANDEZ
Florian CARNEL
Jordan MAYERE
Matthieu LEQUESNE
Patrice PERRODOU
Romain GONNET
Sylvian GEVAUDANT
Thoris CHRISTOPHE