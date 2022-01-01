Menu

Mickaël JORQUERA

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Vers strong interest in the supply chain of wines and spirits.

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Gestion de flux
Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Gestion des stocks
SAP module logistique
Suite Office
Supply Chain
Microsoft Office
SAP ERP
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
IBM AS400 Hardware
Adobe LiveCycle
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Acrobat
ADOBE
Microsoft SharePoint
Sorties
Manufacturing Resource Planning
Audit

Entreprises

  • Moët Hennessy Champagne Services - Supply Chain Planner European Markets

    2017 - maintenant Distribution forecast and budget management for the Markets.

  • Hennessy - Assistant planification

    Cognac 2015 - maintenant Reconfiguration transversale du process de sous-traitance en mode projet: (Méthodologie PDCA)

    - Mapping du process
    - Mise en place de KPI pour piloter l'activité
    - Conduite du changement et amélioration continue
    - Décloisonnement interne (Partage de l'information entre les différents services)
    - Création d'un planning et d'un outil de suivi des chantiers partagé avec tous les acteurs
    - Redéfinition des rôles et périmètres
    - Mise en place de plateforme d'Echanges des informations avec les sous-traitants (SharePoint)
    - Développement de transactions spécifiques dans l'ERP
    - Requalification des sous-traitants
    - Rédaction du process

    Tâches journalières:
    - Ordonnancement de la production Produits finis,
    - Ouverture et pilotage de chantiers
    raitance.

  • VIDELOT - Assistant Directeur de site

    2013 - 2014 - Déménagement et démarrage sur nouveau site ;
    - Recrutement
    - Formation du personnel ;
    - Encadrement d'équipes
    - Création du service d'Assurance Qualité ;
    - Mise en place d'outils de gestion de production
    - Mise en place d'indicateurs logistiques et de tableaux de bords
    - Paramétrage et implantation de stocks
    - Réalisation d'appels d'offres

  • PNY Technologies - Opérateur & Chef de ligne

    MERIGNAC 2009 - 2010 Chef de ligne puis Magasinier PNY Europe (Mérignac)

Formations

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Bordeaux 2015 - maintenant Global Supply Chain Management

    •Stratégie : concevoir une stratégie Global Supply Chain, proposer des solutions innovantes.
    •Audit : auditer les pratiques extérieures par des outils de benchmark et évaluer les performances des acteurs de la chaîne.
    •Mise en oeuvre : proposer des solutions capables d’être mises en place, analyser les freins de collaboration, prendre en compte les solutions existantes, conduire des négociations,

  • AFT - IFTIM CERELOG

    Artigues Près Bordeaux. 2013 - 2014 Responsable en Logistique

  • Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne

    Pessac 2005 - 2009 LLCE Anglais (Bac+3)

Réseau