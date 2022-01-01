Mickaël JORQUERA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
Vers strong interest in the supply chain of wines and spirits.
Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Gestion de flux
Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Gestion des stocks
SAP module logistique
Suite Office
Supply Chain
Microsoft Office
SAP ERP
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
IBM AS400 Hardware
Adobe LiveCycle
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Acrobat
ADOBE
Microsoft SharePoint
Sorties
Manufacturing Resource Planning
Audit