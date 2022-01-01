Menu

Mickael JOUGIT

VALBONNE

En résumé

Many may think that the Software development is a pure technical activity that just requires to know a list of programing language. This may be true when prototyping something at home or resolving a theoretical exercise at school. The reality of the business is more complicated.
Software development has become essential for the success of most of the challenge in the modern industry. It needs to be adapted to the business model, follow a process of development that guaranty its quality, comply with the legal ecosystem ruled by the licenses, prevent patent infringement, it has to be efficient, easy to change, maintain and improve. It is actually the living piece of technology that constantly adapt itself to the business, technical and legal environment.
Underestimating the Software development complexity is a common mistake that can put an end to many promising initiatives. On the other hand a good understanding of the synergies that lies with the software development will leverage the productivity and the creativity that will end up with a more efficient outcome that initially thought.
The Software management requires a strategy, some experience and a view on how the business and technical environment will evolve. It also require a team of people that work together invent and execute the plan to achieve this goal.
A team is not a team of robot executing a script, they have their own ideas, and view on how things should be done, each one has his temper and own motivation. Those differences may be seen as a obstacles to the collaboration and the synergy of the team. Those are actually opportunities to find a better way to work, brainstorm and invent things that no one would have been able to figure out individually.
I have 16 years of experience of software development in the various industry (consumer electronics, cellular, automotive, STB, DTV, gaming, PC etc). I'm passionated about my job, I enjoy software development, I love innovating and new challenges.

Mes compétences :
Localisation
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Management
Traitement du Signal
Architecture logicielle
Programmation
Programmation orientée objet
Support commercial
Support technique
Intégration
ClearQuest
Clearcase
Git
Développement Android

Entreprises

  • NXP Semiconductor - Project Management

    2015 - maintenant

  • Sagemcom - FAE Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - 2015

  • Broadcom - Manager, Software Engineering

    VALBONNE 2009 - 2014 I manage a team of 10 persons across Europe, USA, and Asia that support Bluetooth technologies porting on DTV, STB and Automotive across the world. I pay a particular attention to streamline the support, leverage the effort across business segment, rationalize the customer design to expand the productivity, and stimulate the creativity.

  • Broadcom - Sr Staff Software Developement

    VALBONNE 2004 - 2009 I provided the primary line of support for major tier one cellular customer in Europe and Asia from early sales meeting to development and production. I managed the system integration, the software porting and release and ensure the maintenance. This work required continuous travel to visit customer R&D and production facilities.

  • Widcomm - Ingenieur de vente

    2001 - 2004 Provided the primary line of support for tier one semiconductor vendor in the EU zone. Support the sales team, prepare conference demonstration, customer support and development.

  • Texas Instruments - Software and Firmware developement

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2000 - 2001 Development of embedded software for a short distant wireless communication protocol stack : Bluetooth

  • PHILIPS CONSUMER COMUNICATION - Software and Firmware

    1998 - 2000 Specification and implementation of embedded software peripherals and drivers for DECT (Digital European Cordless Telephones) phones.

  • Scaleo Chip - ASIC design and SW developement

    1998 - 1998 Creation of test and demonstration applications for emulation, and spy tools for an ARM core based micro controller.

