Menu

Mickaël KRZEMINSKI

Blagnac

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Bouscat

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aérospatiale
Chimie
composite
Physico Chimie
Polymère
Recherche

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence and Space - Ingénieur Développement Matériaux

    Blagnac 2010 - maintenant - Développement Matériaux Composites
    - Développement Procédés de Mise en Oeuvre
    - Dialogue Fournisseurs
    - Suivi de Thèse / Congrès
    - Projets collaboratifs (nationaux et internationaux)

  • CNRS UMR 6229 - Thèse de Doctorat en Chimie des Matériaux

    2007 - 2010 * Thèse de doctorat en physico-chimie des polymères effectuée à l'Institut de Chimie Moléculaire de Reims, dans le cadre d'un projet financé par la fondation d'entreprise EADS :
    - Amélioration des propriétés de ténacité de matrices polymères hautes performances polymérisées sous rayonnement,
    - Chimie de la formulation / Réactivité,
    - Approche multi-échelles des relations structure-propriétés;
    - Etudes fondamentales et applicatives.

    * Publications :

    Mickael Krzeminski, Michael Molinari, Michel Troyon, Xavier Coqueret. Structure development of radiation cured aromatic diacrylates : an atomic force microscopy study. Macromolecules 43 (2010), 3757-3763.

    Mickael Krzeminski, Michael Molinari, Michel Troyon, Xavier Coqueret. Calorimetric characterization of the heterogeneities produced by the radiation-induced crosslinking polymerization of aromatic diacrylates. Macromolecules 43 (2010), 8121-8127.

    Xavier Coqueret, Mickael Krzeminski, Philippe Ponsaud, Brigitte Defoort. Recent advances in electron-beam curing of carbon fiber-reinforced composites. Radiation Physics and Chemistry 78 (2009), 557-561

    * Communications orales :

    Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, M. Molinari, X. Coqueret. Nanoscale toughening for advanced composite matrices cured by electron beam activation. SAMPE 2010, Seattle, WA, May 17-20, 2010.

    Xavier Coqueret, M . Krzeminski, M. Molinari, M. Troyon. Nanostructural characterization of Radiation-cured Networks, SAMPE 2010, Seattle, WA, May 17-20, 2010.

    Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, M. Molinari, X. Coqueret. Renforcement à échelle nanométrique de matrices hautes performances polymérisées sous rayonnement ionisant. XIXème Colloque PolyRay, Mons, Belgique, 31 Mars - 1er Avril, 2010.

    Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, M. Molinari, M. Troyon, X. Coqueret. Nanoheterogeneities in Radiation Cured Networks. Regional IAEA Training course on Nanomaterials & Radiation: Synthesis, Characterization, Applications, Reims, France, November 30 - December 4, 2009.

    Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, X. Coqueret. Nanoscale toughening for advanced composite matrices cured by electron beam activation. 2nd International Conference on Carbon Composites, Arcachon, France, October 27-29, 2009.

    Mickaël Krzeminski, X. Coqueret, M. Molinari, M. Troyon. Utilisation de la DSC modulée en température et de la microscopie à force atomique pour la caractérisation des hétérogénéités structurales à échelle nanométrique de réseaux tridimensionnels polymérisés sous rayonnement. 10èmes Journées Francophones des Jeunes Physico-Chimistes, Ambleteuse, France, 18 - 23 Octobre 2009.

    Xavier Coqueret, M. Krzeminski, M. Molinari, M. Troyon. Quantitative and multiscale assessment of network structure in UV- and EB-polymerized multiacrylates. The 26th Miller Conference on Radiation Chemistry, Keszthely (Hungary), August 8 - September 2, 2009.

    Xavier Coqueret, M. Krzeminski, P. Ponsaud, B. Defoort. Microstructural Investigation of UV and EB-Cured Multiacrylates, Photopolymerization fundamentals, Breckenridge, CO, June 21-24, 2009.

    Mickaël Krzeminski, P. Ponsaud, B. Defoort, G. Ranoux, X. Coqueret. Quelques aspects structuraux des réseaux obtenus par polymérisation de diacrylates aromatiques, VIIème Colloque PolyRay, Reims, France, 18 - 19 Mars, 2009.

    Vincent Perrut, D. Rebiscoul, M. Krzeminski, G. Ching. Generation of Power megasonic Acoustic Waves in supercritical} CO2. 11th European Meeting on Supercritical Fluids, Barcelona, Spain, May 4 - 7, 2008.

    Xavier Coqueret, B.Defoort, M. Krzeminski and P. Ponsaud. Recent advances

  • CEA Léti - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 CEA-Léti de Grenoble. Stage ingénieur de fin d’étude.
    – Mise en oeuvre d’un prototype de nettoyage de composants électroniques en milieu CO2 supercritique assisté
    par mégasons ;
    – Optimisation des paramètres procédés et validation d’un concept.

  • ArcelorMittal - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006 Arcelor Research Liège (Belgique). Étude de la photodégradation UV de revêtements organiques.
    – Mise en oeuvre d’essais de vieillissement et caractérisations associées.

  • École Nationale Supérieure des Ingénieurs en Constructions Aéronautiques - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006 Le satin dans les composites pour applications aéronautiques.
    – Comparaison du comportement mécanique entre éprouvettes composites avec renfort carbone unidirectionnel
    ou tissé,
    – Mise en oeuvre du composite, de la préforme à l’instrumentation des éprouvettes ;
    – Réalisation et dépouillement des caractérisations mécaniques élémentaires : traction, compression, flexion, cisaillement.

Formations

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne

    Reims 2007 - 2010 Physico-Chimie des Polymères / Matériaux composites

    Doctorat - Ecole Doctorale Science Technologie Santé

  • ENSIACET

    Toulouse 2004 - 2007 Ingénierie des Matériaux - Matériaux polymères et pour l'électronique

  • Lycée Albert Châtelet PCSI - PC (Douai)

    Douai 2002 - 2004 Physique - Chimie

Réseau