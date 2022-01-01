CNRS UMR 6229
- Thèse de Doctorat en Chimie des Matériaux
2007 - 2010
* Thèse de doctorat en physico-chimie des polymères effectuée à l'Institut de Chimie Moléculaire de Reims, dans le cadre d'un projet financé par la fondation d'entreprise EADS :
- Amélioration des propriétés de ténacité de matrices polymères hautes performances polymérisées sous rayonnement,
- Chimie de la formulation / Réactivité,
- Approche multi-échelles des relations structure-propriétés;
- Etudes fondamentales et applicatives.
* Publications :
Mickael Krzeminski, Michael Molinari, Michel Troyon, Xavier Coqueret. Structure development of radiation cured aromatic diacrylates : an atomic force microscopy study. Macromolecules 43 (2010), 3757-3763.
Mickael Krzeminski, Michael Molinari, Michel Troyon, Xavier Coqueret. Calorimetric characterization of the heterogeneities produced by the radiation-induced crosslinking polymerization of aromatic diacrylates. Macromolecules 43 (2010), 8121-8127.
Xavier Coqueret, Mickael Krzeminski, Philippe Ponsaud, Brigitte Defoort. Recent advances in electron-beam curing of carbon fiber-reinforced composites. Radiation Physics and Chemistry 78 (2009), 557-561
* Communications orales :
Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, M. Molinari, X. Coqueret. Nanoscale toughening for advanced composite matrices cured by electron beam activation. SAMPE 2010, Seattle, WA, May 17-20, 2010.
Xavier Coqueret, M . Krzeminski, M. Molinari, M. Troyon. Nanostructural characterization of Radiation-cured Networks, SAMPE 2010, Seattle, WA, May 17-20, 2010.
Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, M. Molinari, X. Coqueret. Renforcement à échelle nanométrique de matrices hautes performances polymérisées sous rayonnement ionisant. XIXème Colloque PolyRay, Mons, Belgique, 31 Mars - 1er Avril, 2010.
Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, M. Molinari, M. Troyon, X. Coqueret. Nanoheterogeneities in Radiation Cured Networks. Regional IAEA Training course on Nanomaterials & Radiation: Synthesis, Characterization, Applications, Reims, France, November 30 - December 4, 2009.
Mickaël Krzeminski, B. Defoort, X. Coqueret. Nanoscale toughening for advanced composite matrices cured by electron beam activation. 2nd International Conference on Carbon Composites, Arcachon, France, October 27-29, 2009.
Mickaël Krzeminski, X. Coqueret, M. Molinari, M. Troyon. Utilisation de la DSC modulée en température et de la microscopie à force atomique pour la caractérisation des hétérogénéités structurales à échelle nanométrique de réseaux tridimensionnels polymérisés sous rayonnement. 10èmes Journées Francophones des Jeunes Physico-Chimistes, Ambleteuse, France, 18 - 23 Octobre 2009.
Xavier Coqueret, M. Krzeminski, M. Molinari, M. Troyon. Quantitative and multiscale assessment of network structure in UV- and EB-polymerized multiacrylates. The 26th Miller Conference on Radiation Chemistry, Keszthely (Hungary), August 8 - September 2, 2009.
Xavier Coqueret, M. Krzeminski, P. Ponsaud, B. Defoort. Microstructural Investigation of UV and EB-Cured Multiacrylates, Photopolymerization fundamentals, Breckenridge, CO, June 21-24, 2009.
Mickaël Krzeminski, P. Ponsaud, B. Defoort, G. Ranoux, X. Coqueret. Quelques aspects structuraux des réseaux obtenus par polymérisation de diacrylates aromatiques, VIIème Colloque PolyRay, Reims, France, 18 - 19 Mars, 2009.
Vincent Perrut, D. Rebiscoul, M. Krzeminski, G. Ching. Generation of Power megasonic Acoustic Waves in supercritical} CO2. 11th European Meeting on Supercritical Fluids, Barcelona, Spain, May 4 - 7, 2008.
Xavier Coqueret, B.Defoort, M. Krzeminski and P. Ponsaud. Recent advances