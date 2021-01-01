Mickaël LALANDE

Étudiant à l’Université Grenoble Alpes (UFR PhITEM)
Master Sciences de la Terre et des planètes, Environnement
Parcours Atmosphère, Climat et Surfaces continentales
Mes compétences :
Jupyter Notebooks
R
Machine Learning
LaTeX
Pyhton
Entreprises
IGE (Institut des Géosciences de l'Environnement)
- Stage recherche
2019 - 2019Tuteur : Thierry PENDUFF (Océanographie Physique, Chaos, Intelligence Artificielle, Altimétrie Spatiale)
Sujet : Identification et filtrage du chaos océanique par Machine Learning
IGE (Institut des Géosciences de l'Environnement)
- Stage recherche
2018 - 2018Tuteur : Olga Zolina (3-D atmospheric model, GREENICE and FRAGERUS projects, Python)
Sujet : The impact of Arctic sea ice variability on the Northern latitude hydrological cycle in models and reanalyses.