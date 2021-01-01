Menu

Mickaël LALANDE

SAINT MARTIN D'HÈRES

En résumé

Étudiant à l’Université Grenoble Alpes (UFR PhITEM)
Master Sciences de la Terre et des planètes, Environnement
Parcours Atmosphère, Climat et Surfaces continentales

Mes compétences :
Jupyter Notebooks
R
Machine Learning
LaTeX
Pyhton

Entreprises

  • IGE (Institut des Géosciences de l'Environnement) - Stage recherche

    2019 - 2019 Tuteur : Thierry PENDUFF (Océanographie Physique, Chaos, Intelligence Artificielle, Altimétrie Spatiale)
    Sujet : Identification et filtrage du chaos océanique par Machine Learning

  • IGE (Institut des Géosciences de l'Environnement) - Stage recherche

    2018 - 2018 Tuteur : Olga Zolina (3-D atmospheric model, GREENICE and FRAGERUS projects, Python)
    Sujet : The impact of Arctic sea ice variability on the Northern latitude hydrological cycle in models and reanalyses.

  • Lalande Design - Auto-Entrepreneur

    2016 - 2017 Symfony 3, PHP, Git, Javascript/JQuery, HTML/CSS
    Conception : simonelalande.fr / nicolecanivenq.fr / morillon-massif-etc-montpellier.fr

  • Lycée Français du Kansaï - Surveillant/Garderie : classe CE1/CM1/CM2

    2014 - 2015

  • LGGE (Laboratoire de Glaciologie et de Géophysique de l'Environnement) - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 Écoulement de la glace en Antarctique et interaction avec l'océan

  • Durandal - Emploi saisonnier

    2012 - 2012 Réception, comptabilité et manutention

  • Snecma Villaroche - Stage ouvrier

    Courcouronnes 2012 - 2012 Opérateur logisticien (logistique, manutention, travail d'équipe)
    Stage opérateur d'un mois

  • Canoë BORG - Emploi saisonnier

    2011 - 2011 Accueil, manutention et transport

Formations

