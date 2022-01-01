Menu

Mickael LAMBERT

MONTPELLIER

Entreprises

  • Dell - Network consultant

    MONTPELLIER 2015 - maintenant * Dell Switches implementation (Force 10 and PowerConnect). Remote LAN/WAN configuration for 2 DC in different US locations.
    * Creation of LLD and HLD documentation. Liaise with customer to meet project expectations. ;
    * Network project implementation tasks. ;

  • self employed - Network consultant

    2014 - 2015 * Liaise with 3rd parties to troubleshoot network and security issues. ;
    * LAN/WAN support for SLC network.
    * Network project implementation tasks. ;

  • self employed - Network consultant

    2014 - 2014 * Juniper (SRX240, SRX210, SSG550 and SSG5) and checkpoint (R77) FW support. Rule creation and troubleshooting.
    * Liaise with 3rd parties to troubleshoot network and telephony issues. ;
    * LAN/WAN support for internal and external customers. ;
    * Network and Telephony project implementation tasks. ;

  • self employed - Network consultant

    2013 - 2014 * Cisco Routers and switches.
    * Network project implementation tasks. ;
    * Liaise with 3rd parties to troubleshoot network and telephony issues.
    * Help with transition tasks from old service supplier to new service supplier (including site surveys, documentation writing, support process...)
    * Liaise with other team members to discuss areas of improvement and follow process for change management.

  • self employed - Network consultant

    2012 - 2013 * Network and Telephony project implementation tasks.
    * Liaise with ISP engineers to implement IPT and troubleshoot issues.
    * Voice Gateway configuration. Cisco and 3Com switch configuration

  • self employed - Network consultant

    2012 - 2012 * Network and Telephony project implementation tasks.

  • KCOM - Network and telephony engineer

    Saint-Génies-Bellevue 2006 - 2012 * Support of Cisco Call Manager and Cisco Unity for external customer (version 7.5). Support of Zeacom desktop agent and Zeacom recording softwares.
    * Install, configure and troubleshoot voice gateway and Call Manager Express.
    * Install, configure and troubleshoot data network for external and internal customers: Cisco 6509, Cisco 3750, Cisco 2800's, Cisco 3700's.
    * Local and third-party service provision and support. ;
    * Hardware and software maintenance support. ;
    * Fault diagnosis on carrier networks, liaison with ISPs and carriers.
    * Analysis and maintenance of HP, Microsoft and Cisco systems.
    * Creation of SSH accounts and soft & hard remote access tokens (RSA SecurID). Radius support.
    * Create and amend WebSense policies. Implement Websense for new sites and troubleshoot diverse Websense issues.
    * Support of Juniper SSL gateways, including installation, troubleshooting and profile creation.
    * Juniper Firewall (SRX240, SRX210, SSG550 and SSG140) configuration and support.
    * Systems and network security support.
    * WTS, and SSH hub support. ;
    * Network, security and telephony project implementation tasks. ;

  • SAIC - Network engineer

    2004 - 2006 * Liaise with 2nd level support to provide a co-ordinate approach to problem solving. Identify responsibility. ;

