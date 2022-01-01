Menu

Mickael LE PORT

En résumé

NGAnalytics is a Business continuity & Security Managed services Provider (BSMP).

Our value propositions:

1. Business Continuity for Mission-Critical Platforms and Applications – 24/7
NGAnalytics’ Secure Operation Center monitors the critical devices on your IT networks and platforms 24x7, eliminating the need to staff an internal team around the clock.
Our team utilizes advanced techniques to investigate any abnormal activity (preventively and reactively) and provide immediate response to prevent Business Discontinuity. Devices such as routers, switches, and servers must be managed and monitored carefully to prevent security breaches and maintain compliancy. NGAnalytics will monitor these devices 24x7, handle all configurations and updates in collaboration with manufacturers, and immediately notify your team of any potential issues.

2. Collaborative IT Security services
NGAnalytics’ UTP Management (Unified Threat Protection) solution enables organizations to reduce costs, operation complexity and drive down security risk. NGAnalytics offers the following services as part of a multi-layered UTP package or on an a-la-carte basis: Firewall, IDS/IPS, VPN Remote User Access, Web Content Filtering, and Anti-Virus solutions

3. Professional Services for NextGen IP Architectures
IT professional services such as consulting, security audit, NextGen IP networks and platform architectures optimization (IPv6, WAN routing, Internet of Things, etc.) and specific appliances.

4. Complete Docsis/EuroDocsis Cable Solutions
CMTS, Professional services & Diagnostic software solutions

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Infogérance
Vente
Prospection
Business development
Marketing
Informatique
Télécommunications
Management
Energies renouvelables

Entreprises

  • NGAnalytics SAS. - Directeur Général, Stratégie et Développement

    le mans 2013 - maintenant

  • BPL Global EMEA - VP Business Development

    2009 - 2013 2009 - Solution EasyGreen à Poitiers (bailleurs Habitat 86, Logiparc, Sipea Habitat et Région Poitou Charente)
    Télé relève des données (multi fluides) et Portail Internet de gestion des données orienté Maîtrise des consommations et lutte contre la précarisation énergétique. BPL Global assure le déploiement et la gestion du programme « EasyGreen® » (200 logements) pour l’efficience énergétique des bâtiments sociaux, dans une optique de transparence et de sensibilisation concernant les consommations d’électricité, d’eau et de chauffage, et de réduction de la facture énergétique des locataires.

    2010 - Solution EasyGreen à Angoulême pour le bailleur Vilogia/SA LE FOYER
    Architecture de collecte unifiée Fibre (Covage/Vinci), Télé relève des données (multi fluides) et Portail Internet de gestion des données orienté Maîtrise des consommations et lutte contre la précarisation énergétique sur plus de 1000 logements (35 immeubles).

    2010 - Solution EasyGreen à Tours pour Dalkia Atlantique - 1000 logements
    Télé relève des données (eau chaude sanitaire et d’énergie thermique) et Gestion des Index pour les syndics.

    2011 - Solution EasyGreen à Tours pour Dalkia Atlantique - 800 logements supplémentaires.

    2011 - Projet Smart Grid "MILLENER"
    Consortium : EDF-SEI, BPL Global, Schneider Electric, Saft, Deltadore, Tenesol.
    Principes :
    •Gestion de la demande électrique de pointe
    •Intégration des productions réparties (EnR, Stockage, etc.)
    •Optimisation de l’utilisation des ressources énergétiques,
    •Maintien de l’équilibre entre l’offre et la demande sur les îles,
    •Réduction du niveau du CO2
    •Réalisation des économies financières et d’énergie.

    Le projet, nommé Millener (Mille Installations de gEstion éNERgétique dans les îles), est l'un des premiers en Europe à intégrer la gestion de plus d’un millier de ressources d’énergies nouvelles réparties (EnR) sur le réseau électrique. Ainsi des combinaisons de ressources réparties diverses seront déployées, et incluront des panneaux photovoltaïques, des batteries et plusieurs systèmes d’effacement, le stockage de l’énergie et la gestion de la demande.

    2011 – Plug-in electric vehicles - Consortium Freshmile, Hager, FAM Automobiles
    “Alsace Auto 2.0 Electric Mobility” pilot project

    Electric mobility project on an ideal territory
    • Roll-out of 50 EVs in the City of Strasbourg and the Alsace province (50 home and workplace charging points)
    • Test ground for EVs and batteries managed as a spread out storage capacity
    • Freshmile is the mobility operator and the aggregator of the virtual power plant

    Objectives
    • Overall consumer acceptance for mobility as a service
    • Distributed virtual power plant approach
    • Better use of electrical resources
    • Trailblazing vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-building capabilities

    Preparing the future
    • Low-cost “smart-grid ready” charging point technology
    • Fully recyclable approach to cars and batteries
    • Commercial roll-out on a large scale from 2014 onwards

  • BPL Global EMEA - Strategic Account Director for Western Europe

    2006 - 2009

  • Euro Connect - Directeur du Business développement

    1998 - 2006 Inforgérance des réseaux et services IP (opérateurs alternatifs, Collectivités et grands comptes).
    Fusion avec le groupe américain BPLG en 2006.

    Expériences :

    Groupe LA POSTE: en charge de l’ingénierie du réseau national de distribution Vidéo du groupe et de l’infrastructure de livraison dans les bureaux de poste.

    MAILEVA (depuis mars 2006) : MAILEVA nous a confié l’administration et la gestion des différents éléments constitutifs de sa Plate-Forme « métier » (signature électronique et dématérialisation du courrier » dans le cadre d’un contrat d’infogérance, dans un contexte caractérisé par une forte croissance de son activité tant en France qu’à l’international.
    Points forts :
    • 14 sites supervisés (France et DOM-TOM)
    • Disponibilité et Fiabilite: 99,99%

    SERES (depuis Mars 2008) : Ingénierie et refonte de l’architecture d’accès Internet, Formation du personnel SERES au protocole et à l’exploitation du BGP, Assistance de niveau 3 sur les problématiques de routage et sécurité (support) et Ingénierie/mise en œuvre des DNS.

    Groupe EDF (3 ans) : Audit et Refonte de l’adressage IP International dans le cadre de la scission des groupes EDF et GDF.

    Vialis (depuis 2001) : Ingénierie, Installation, gestion et maintenance à distance de réseaux de télécommunications multi technologies (fibre, Cable, CPL, etc.) et d’une plate-forme FAI pour 20 000 abonnés sur 25 villes.

  • Lefranc & Bourgeois - Chef de produit marketing

    1996 - 1998 • En charge des Gammes Enfant & Initiation aux Beaux Arts.
    • Participation à l’élaboration et au suivi de la politique marketing
    • Gestion des développements produits
    • Accompagnement de la force commercial (Trade marketing)
    • Budget marketing : 250 K€/an

  • FMI Impex - Commercial

    1990 - 1991 Distributeur d’équipements pour CHR, laveries et collectivités - Guyane Française

Formations

  • Hult International Business School (Londres)

    Londres 2012 - 2014 MBA

    London (in progress)

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Master “Direction et management stratégique des entreprises"

    Master ' Direction et Management stratégique des Entreprises' - Financial Times Business School Rankings 2012 : 2nd best master in management

  • CEFAC

    Paris 1995 - 1996 Développement du commerce local - chambres consulaires

    Attaché technique au commerce

  • Université De Haute Alsace

    Colmar 1994 - 1995 Gestion des litiges de consommation

  • Ecole Des Vins D'Alsace (Rouffach)

    Rouffach 1992 - 1994 Viticulture et commercialisation des Vins et spiritueux

    Commerce des vins et spiritueux

  • Lycée Felix Eboue

    Cayenne 1986 - 1989 Comptabilité et gestion des entreprises