Mickael LE PORT

NGAnalytics is a Business continuity & Security Managed services Provider (BSMP).



Our value propositions:



1. Business Continuity for Mission-Critical Platforms and Applications – 24/7

NGAnalytics’ Secure Operation Center monitors the critical devices on your IT networks and platforms 24x7, eliminating the need to staff an internal team around the clock.

Our team utilizes advanced techniques to investigate any abnormal activity (preventively and reactively) and provide immediate response to prevent Business Discontinuity. Devices such as routers, switches, and servers must be managed and monitored carefully to prevent security breaches and maintain compliancy. NGAnalytics will monitor these devices 24x7, handle all configurations and updates in collaboration with manufacturers, and immediately notify your team of any potential issues.



2. Collaborative IT Security services

NGAnalytics’ UTP Management (Unified Threat Protection) solution enables organizations to reduce costs, operation complexity and drive down security risk. NGAnalytics offers the following services as part of a multi-layered UTP package or on an a-la-carte basis: Firewall, IDS/IPS, VPN Remote User Access, Web Content Filtering, and Anti-Virus solutions



3. Professional Services for NextGen IP Architectures

IT professional services such as consulting, security audit, NextGen IP networks and platform architectures optimization (IPv6, WAN routing, Internet of Things, etc.) and specific appliances.



4. Complete Docsis/EuroDocsis Cable Solutions

CMTS, Professional services & Diagnostic software solutions



