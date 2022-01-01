Menu

Mickael LEU

Achicourt

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

* Langages
C#, VB.Net, VB6, ASP, HTML (CSS), VB Script, PHP, Javascript

* Framework
.Net 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0
Windows Workflow Foundation
Windows Communication Foundation

* Informatique distribuée
SOAP, WCF

* Base de données
SQL Server 2000, 2005 et 2008, MySQL, PostgreSQL

* Méthodes
UML, Merise

* Outils
Visual studio 6, 2008 et 2010
Team Foundation Server
SharePoint
Expression Studio
Photoshop
Office

Mes compétences :
ASP
CSS
Framework
HTML
Javascript
Merise
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft sql server
PHP
SOAP
UML
VB script
VB6
Wcf
WPF

Entreprises

  • Orthos - Chargé de projet informatique

    Achicourt 2008 - maintenant * Conception d’un logiciel métier spécifique à un call center (C#, WPF, Entity Framework)
    Pilotage projet (selon la méthode "Scrum"), planification et gestion des ressources,
    Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques,
    Organisation de la préparation au déploiement,
    Tests (montée en charge, ...),
    Assistance à la maitrise d'ouvrage.

    * Maintenance d’un applicatif spécifique (utilisé par les différentes entités du groupe)
    Recensement des besoins de l'utilisateur,
    Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques,
    Planification et organisation des développements.

    * Management d’une équipe de développement (4 personnes).

  • Orthos - Développeur d'application

    Achicourt 2005 - 2008 * Développement et maintenance d’un outil informatique spécifique (écrit en VB6).
    * Ecriture de scripts SQL SERVER / Utilisation de l’outil Reporting Services.
    * Gestion du S.A.V. / Formation des utilisateurs.

  • Smile - Développeur PHP/MySql

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2003 - 2005 * Développement et maintenance de sites informatiques à l’aide d’outils CMS (Spip, Typo3) ou de langages spécifiques (PHP, MySQL).
    * Gestion des tickets S.A.V. / Hotline.

  • ATOO Communication - Développeur web

    Arras 2001 - 2003 * Développement et mise à jour de site web à l’aide de langages PHP, NetData et JavaScript.
    * Maintenance d’une base de données DB2.
    * Formation des utilisateurs / Hotline.

Formations

Réseau