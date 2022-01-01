Retail
Mickael LHERNOULD
Mickael LHERNOULD
EVENOS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Omnium garage
- Vendeur véhicules utilitaires légers
2016 - maintenant
Mercedes benz vi lille
- Chef des ventes
2010 - maintenant
Mercedes benz vi lille
- Vendeur vul
2003 - 2010
Mercedes benz vi lille
- Prospecteur
2001 - 2003
Mercedes benz vi lille
- Mecanicien poids lourds
1999 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Automobile (Marcq En Baroeul)
Marcq En Baroeul
1995 - 1999
