Menu

Mickaël LODIN

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Entreprise I.M.S -  Technicien Informatique

    2013 - 2013 Entreprise I.M.S (Informatique Maintenance et Service) de Baie-mahault

  • Général bricolage - Employer Polyvalent

    2009 - 2009 Emploie saisonnier, employer polyvalent au magasin Général Bricolage de Port-Louis (Guadeloupe)

  • Aéroport International Pôle Caraibe - Stagiaire électronicien

    2009 - 2009 Stagiaire à l'aéroport International Pôle Caraïbes de Pointe-à-Pitre

Formations

  • Aéropyrénées

    Perpignan 2013 - maintenant Instructeur de vol

    FI (A) :Instructeur de vol
    Formation suivi au sein d'Aéropyrénées Perpignan

  • Aéropyrénées

    Perpignan 2011 - 2012 CPL

    CPL/A-IR/MEP-MCC: Formation intégré au sein d'Aéropyrénées- Perpignan
    MCC sur simulateur FNPT2 beech 200
    IR/MEP, IR sur monomoteur PA28-200 train rentrant,pas variable puis bimoteur PA44
    CPL/A sur PA28-180 train fixe + 5h de voltige sur PITTS

  • Aéropyrénées

    Perpignan 2010 - 2011 Licence théorique pilote de ligne (ATPL)

    Formation intégré au sein d'Aéropyrénées Perpignan

  • Lycée Polyvalent De Baimbridge

    Les Abymes 2008 - 2010 BTS SE

    : Brevet de techniciens supérieurs, Systèmes Electroniques

  • Lycée Polyvalent De Baimbridge

    Les Abymes 2008 - 2008 Baccalauréat STI: Sciences et Technologies Industriel

Réseau