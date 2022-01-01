Retail
Mickaël LODIN
Mickaël LODIN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Entreprise I.M.S
- Technicien Informatique
2013 - 2013
Entreprise I.M.S (Informatique Maintenance et Service) de Baie-mahault
Général bricolage
- Employer Polyvalent
2009 - 2009
Emploie saisonnier, employer polyvalent au magasin Général Bricolage de Port-Louis (Guadeloupe)
Aéroport International Pôle Caraibe
- Stagiaire électronicien
2009 - 2009
Stagiaire à l'aéroport International Pôle Caraïbes de Pointe-à-Pitre
Formations
Aéropyrénées
Perpignan
2013 - maintenant
Instructeur de vol
FI (A) :Instructeur de vol
Formation suivi au sein d'Aéropyrénées Perpignan
Aéropyrénées
Perpignan
2011 - 2012
CPL
CPL/A-IR/MEP-MCC: Formation intégré au sein d'Aéropyrénées- Perpignan
MCC sur simulateur FNPT2 beech 200
IR/MEP, IR sur monomoteur PA28-200 train rentrant,pas variable puis bimoteur PA44
CPL/A sur PA28-180 train fixe + 5h de voltige sur PITTS
Aéropyrénées
Perpignan
2010 - 2011
Licence théorique pilote de ligne (ATPL)
Formation intégré au sein d'Aéropyrénées Perpignan
Lycée Polyvalent De Baimbridge
Les Abymes
2008 - 2010
BTS SE
: Brevet de techniciens supérieurs, Systèmes Electroniques
Lycée Polyvalent De Baimbridge
Les Abymes
2008 - 2008
Baccalauréat STI: Sciences et Technologies Industriel
Réseau
Adil CHAGRAOUI
BNP Paribas (Paris)
Benoit CHOAIN
Cédric GUILLET
Michael BOURGEOIS
Quentin BLACHET
Saïd SIOUTAHALLI
Thibault MARCELLIN