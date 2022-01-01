Mickaël LOUE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
Je suis actuellement en mission au sein d'ENEDIS pour le projet LINKY.
Mes compétences :
Fibre optique
Nouvelles technologies
Réseaux sans fil
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
Administration réseaux
Management
Transport
Linux
WifiMax
Wi-Fi
VTP
VPN
UDP
TCP/IP
PPP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
L2TP
IP
HP OpenView
Fortinet
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
BMC Software
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)