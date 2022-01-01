Menu

Mickaël LOUE

LYON

Je suis actuellement en mission au sein d'ENEDIS pour le projet LINKY.

Mes compétences :
Fibre optique
Nouvelles technologies
Réseaux sans fil
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
Administration réseaux
Management
Transport
Linux
WifiMax
Wi-Fi
VTP
VPN
UDP
TCP/IP
PPP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
L2TP
IP
HP OpenView
Fortinet
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
BMC Software
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

  • GRANIOU

    maintenant

  • Sogeti - Chef de projet

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2018 - maintenant Mission : Coordinateur MADI / Exaly (Projet Compteur Linky)
    - Pilotage du portefeuille constructions MADI
    - Suivi des besoins d’approvisionnement physique et logique
    - Analyse les besoins : capacité infrastructure, demandes spécifiques
    - Suivi des livraisons et du respect des besoins
    - Validation des prérequis avant exécution par Centre De Service
    - Priorisation des activités suivant la Roadmap
    - Mise à jour ou rédaction des procédures le cas échéant

  • Sogeti - Chef de projet - Ingénieur Réseaux

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2015 - 2017 Support niveau 3 - Opérateur Informatique ERDF (DSI)

    Prise en charge et traitement des incidents en niveau 3
    Cadrage et Traitement des Affaires et des Projets
    Assurer l'insertion en production (MEP)
    Assurer le Maintien en Conditions Opérationnelles
    Reporting sur le périmètre délégué (plan de charge, comité de projet, …).
    Environnement technique : Cœur de réseau, Switch d’accès, contrôleur, points d’accès, sonde InfoVista

  • Sogeti - Ingénieur Réseaux

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2015 Ingénieur Réseau /Système cœur de réseau du Wifi Orange

    Gestion des évolutions de la plateforme (mise à jour et installation de composant réseaux et système)
    Installation / configuration / maintenance des serveurs d'authentification TACACS
    Mise à jour de la sécurité des équipements systèmes conformément à la politique de sécurité d'Orange Troubleshooting (réseaux/systèmes), Documentation.
    Scripting (shell, perl) : industrialisation, automatisation de tâches, aide au troubleshooting, aide pour la mise à jour des composants, besoins spécifiques, aide au déploiement de hotspot, connexion sur les équipements systèmes/réseaux, filtrage de log.
    Environnement technique : Cisco, Fortinet, Linux

  • GRANIOU Fibcom - Ingénieur Télécom. et Réseaux

    2010 - 2013 Mission : Projet LIAin - Participation au déploiement du très haut débit dans le département de l'Ain
    - Installation et intégration d'équipements actifs Fibre optique
    - Création de sites wifi
    - Supervision et maintenance du réseau
    - Création de procédures - Formation interne
    - Raccordement FTTH : Organisation et suivi de production des maisons individuelles et immeubles
    - Environnement technique : Wifi, WifiMax, Cisco, Fibre optique

  • GRANIOU Fibcom (VINCI Energies) - Ingénieur Télécom. et Réseaux

    2010 - 2010 Stage Master 2 Télécommunication et Réseaux:
    Sujet: Réseau d'interconnexion dans un milieu urbain

    Mettre en place une solution WifiMax pour interconnecter des bâtiments municipaux dans un milieu urbain.
    En charge de proposer une solution fiable, performante et évolutive:
    - Étude de l'expression de besoins du client
    - Étude du matériel Wifi de 3 constructeurs
    - Proposition de solutions suivants les 3 constructeurs
    - Choix définitif du matériel répondant aux besoins du client
    - Visite des sites à interconnecter
    - Mise en place d'une maquette de test
    - Configuration des équipements: point à point et point-multipoint
    - Établissement d'un cahier de recette interne
    - Recette avec le client

  • ALSTOM Transport - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Stage Master 1 Télécommunication et Réseaux:
    Sujet: Validation d'une solution Train-Sol sécurisé.

    Le but du stage était de mieux comprendre comment fonctionnait les connexions VPN et quel type de protocole était utilisé. La connexion VPN était faite en Wifi entre une base et un système embarqué basé sous Linux.

    J'étais chargé de comprendre les protocoles de communications point à point et établir un comparatif sur les protocoles utilisés pour les VPN en particulier.
    J’ai étudié le fonctionnement des différents cryptages utilisés pour la mise en oeuvre d'un VPN.
    J’ai mis en place une connexion VPN. Cette topologie utilisait Windows Serveur 2003 Entreprise Edition, et des clients Linux. J’ai pu étudié en pratique les Protocoles PPP,PPTP et L2TP. J’ai rédigé un tutorial pour la mise en place de cette configuration.

  • ALSTOM Transport - Technicien - Alternant

    2007 - 2008 En alternance chez ALSTOM Transport et en Licence Réseaux Informatiques Industriels. J'étais chargé de valider un réseau CPL destiné à l'embarquer.

    Durant cette mission j'ai caractérisé seul la technologie CPL face aux perturbations électromagnétiques, suivant différentes configurations réseaux.
    J'ai ensuite appliqué ces tests sur un cas concret. Le but étant d'avoir un réseau CPL fonctionnel optimum et immunisé face aux contraintes électromagnétiques.
    J'étais chargé d'optimiser le réseau face à ces perturbations, de l'organisation de mon projet, de préparer les plans de tests.

