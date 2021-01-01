Mickael LUCCHINI

-
Curadora
- Director of Engineering
2016 - 2016
Hired a team of senior engineers, successfully transitioned the product development from a third-party to the in-house development team, and lead the technical roadmap until acquisition.
Tools: Elixir, Phoenix, OTP, React/Redux, Ruby on Rails, Node, Docker, TeamCity, Github, AWS, Rackspace, Elasticsearch, Redis, MySQL, Raygun, Loggly, DataDog, MaxCDN, Trello, Corrello.
Methods: Agile, Lean, TDD, CI/CD, Kanban, Pair programming.
-
Instinct Science
- Director of Engineering, Co-Founder
2016 - maintenant
Instinct helps the world’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals enhance their patient care, staff efficiency, and overall business. https://instinct.vet/
Role: technical lead, architect.
Tools: Elixir, Phoenix, OTP, React/Redux, Electron, PostgreSQL, GraphQL, Docker, Github.
Methods: TDD, CI/CD, Kanban, Pair programming.
-
Brief Technology
- Chief Architect
2015 - 2016
UX & technical lead and engineering manager for Brief Technology, a startup developing innovative point-of-care products for the veterinary industry, including Plumb's Veterinary Drugs, the leading veterinary pharmacology reference globally.
Tools: Drupal, PHP, JS, Node, Parse, Angular, SASS, Python, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Objective-C (iOS), Java (Android), Github, Raygun, CloudFlare, JIRA, Pivotal, Wrike.
Methods: Agile/Scrum, TDD, CI/Automation, Kanban.
-
Brief Media
- Director, Interactive Design & Digital Technology
2011 - 2015
Transformed the #1 print publication in the veterinary field into the #1 digital media powerhouse in the industry by building the in-house design & development team from the ground up and helping shape the digital strategy. Recruited and mentored. Managed capacity and priorities. Ensured the quality of all digital products. Implemented the business strategy and provided feedback through research and data analysis.
Tools: Drupal, PHP, HTML, CSS, JS, Node, Parse, Angular, SASS, MySQL, Objective-C (iOS), Java (Android), Acquia, Github, CloudFlare, Pivotal, Basecamp, Wrike.
Methods: Agile/Scrum, Unit testing, CI/Automation, Kanban.
-
Griffin Communications
- New Media Team Lead, Front End Web Developer, Web Designer
2005 - 2011
Dixxit is the digital content specialist, helping large companies (Microsoft, Samsung, Total, Fujifilm, Areva, ...) create, adapt and refine their messages for the digital media in order to strengthen their online presence.
Design and technical lead, responsible for solutions needed to support the editorial team: typography, infographics, interactive widgets, ...
Tools: HTML, CSS, JS, ActionScript, C#, VB.Net, .NET, ASP, MS SQL, XML, DNN.
-
Dixxit
- Front End Web Developer, Web Designer
2000 - 2004
Dixxit is the digital content specialist, helping large companies (Microsoft, Samsung, Total, Fujifilm, Areva, ...) create, adapt and refine their messages for the digital media in order to strengthen their online presence.
Design and technical lead, responsible for solutions needed to support the editorial team: typography, infographics, interactive widgets, ...
Tools: HTML, CSS, JS, ActionScript, C#, VB.Net, .NET, ASP, MS SQL, XML, DNN.
-
Freelance
- Web Designer, Web Developer
1998 - 2004
Worked on all aspects of small business websites, from initial conception to design, development and launch. Provided maintenance and updates as necessary.
Some print and identity work.
Tools: HTML, CSS, JS, PHP, MySQL.