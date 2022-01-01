Mickael MAXANT

Menu

Master Entrepreneuriat et management de l'innovation - IAE Lille 1
Master Management et gestion de l'entreprise - ESAM, groupe IGS

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Communication
Finance
Gestion Projet
Management
Manager
Marketing
Voyage
eCommerce
project support
performance management
analysis
SAP
Monthly closing management
Microsoft Office
Margin analysis
Lotus 1-2-3
Foreign Exchange
Forecasting
Costs analysis
Cash Management
Business Objects
Budgeting management
Budget preparation and monitoring
Balance Sheet
Analysis of indicators and decision making
Gestion
Vente

  • Legrand Indonesia - CFO

    2018 - maintenant

  • Atlas For Men RUS - Finance manager

    2014 - 2018 Manage monthly closing process: P&L / BS / Cash flow / provisions
    Prepare budget and forecasts, review of budgets vs. actual to ensure accuracy
    Pricing strategy and margin analysis
    Cash management and forecast / Forex
    Improve profits and operations, reduce costs, and develop strategies for the company in a difficult economic environment.
    Project management: transition from a international subsidiary to a local legal entity

  • La Redoute Russia - Business controler

    2011 - 2014 Manage monthly closing process
    Formulate annual budget and financial plans, analyze, compare and explain vs actual
    Analyze and interpret financial results to assist and advise the CEO
    Develop and implement new financial planning model for greater forecast accuracy and flexibility
    Implement, monitor and improve reporting of activity analysis (KPI’s)
    Active leadership in financial/accounting department during 10 months without CFO

  • Entrepreneurial project - Entrepreneurial project

    2010 - 2011

  • SOFTEMED - Assistant chef de projet

    2010 - 2010 Mise en place de campagne de communication et de prospection
    Elaboration de tableaux de bord en vue d'optimiser le fonctionnement de l'entreprise
    Optimisation des process internes
    Création de nouvelles offres adaptées aux contraintes des clients
    Négociation de partenariat
    Participation à la stratégie d'entreprise aux côtés du PDG

  • SOFTEMED - Project manager

    2009 - 2010 Establish communication campaign and prospect new partners
    Develop and manage commercial investments budget.
    Develop sales tools for salesforce

  • HSBC - Financial consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Management and project support high value-added
    Business negotiations
    Analysis of accounts and granting of credit

  • HSBC France - Conseiller Professionnel / Entreprise

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Gestion et accompagnement de projet à haute valeur ajoutée

    Analyse des statistiques des performances commerciales

    Gestion du risque

    Participation au projet de changement des procédures au sein de l’agence:
    o Accompagnement de la clientèle
    o Pistes de réflexion d’améliorations
    o Analyse de l’impact de ces modifications

  • Inmac Wstore - Commercial

    Roissy-en-France 2005 - 2007 Gestion et suivi de portefeuille client PME/PMI

    Veille et analyse concurrentielle (Benchmark, études…)

    Missions d’optimisation du site internet pour augmenter le trafic :
    o Référencement du site internet sur les moteurs de recherche
    o Amélioration de l’attractivité du site

    Mission de participation à un salon professionnel :
    o Planification des moyens humains, techniques et financiers
    o Mise en place de partenariat avec les fabricants
    o Définition d’objectifs, mise en place des outils nécessaires au suivi de résultats
    o Création d’indicateurs de performance

  • Jeep Master - Consultant Marketing/ Communication Junior

    2004 - 2005 Élaboration des stratégies de communication et marketing
    o Structuration du plan média
    o Marketing stratégique et opérationnel

    Mise en place de partenariats et du sponsoring sportif

    Gestion des opérations publicitaires (PLV, Kakémono, objets publicitaires…)

