Mickaël MONNERIE

FLERS DE L'ORNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
BTP
Construction
Génie civil
Bâtiment
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • S.N.T.P.F. - Conducteur de travaux

    2011 - maintenant

  • LEROYER Carrelages - Conducteur de travaux

    2009 - 2011

  • S.N.T.P.F. - Conducteur de travaux

    2000 - 2009

