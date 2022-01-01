Mickaël NEVOUET

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Logiciel CRM
Microsoft Windows
Internet
As400
Entreprises
Groupe EMI
- Key Account Manager
2016 - maintenant
Strassacker GmbH
- National Business Development and Marketing Executive
2013 - 2016- Marketing (New documentations for France)
- Manage national project
- Manage a portfolio of 600 companies/customers (BtoB)
- Manage and participation international trade show (Paris Funéraire, Nürnberg Stone+Tec)
- Preparation of commercial offers
- Develop and maintain trade relationships
- Competitive intelligence
- Market survey
- Translations (Fr/Ger/Eng)
- Define new business strategies
Strassacker GmbH
- Project Manager
2012 - 2013Master in International Trade + training
Main Missions :
- Creating a new range of cremation products in bronze (Design)
- Competitive intelligence
- Prospecting (mailing and phoning)
- Marketing (new documentations in English and French)
- Research partnerships with masons
BERNIS Chateauroux
- Assistant logistique
2010 - 2010- Chargé des relations internationales auprès des clients de toute l'Europe.
- Optimisation des chargements et des livraisons
- Achat et vente de fret
- Cotations (maritimes, routières et aériennes)
- Prospection