Mickaël NEVOUET

LE MANS

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Logiciel CRM
Microsoft Windows
Internet
As400

Entreprises

  • Groupe EMI - Key Account Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Strassacker GmbH - National Business Development and Marketing Executive

    2013 - 2016 - Marketing (New documentations for France)
    - Manage national project
    - Manage a portfolio of 600 companies/customers (BtoB)
    - Manage and participation international trade show (Paris Funéraire, Nürnberg Stone+Tec)
    - Preparation of commercial offers
    - Develop and maintain trade relationships
    - Competitive intelligence
    - Market survey
    - Translations (Fr/Ger/Eng)
    - Define new business strategies

  • Strassacker GmbH - Project Manager

    2012 - 2013 Master in International Trade + training


    Main Missions :

    - Creating a new range of cremation products in bronze (Design)
    - Competitive intelligence
    - Prospecting (mailing and phoning)
    - Marketing (new documentations in English and French)
    - Research partnerships with masons

  • BERNIS Chateauroux - Assistant logistique

    2010 - 2010 - Chargé des relations internationales auprès des clients de toute l'Europe.
    - Optimisation des chargements et des livraisons
    - Achat et vente de fret
    - Cotations (maritimes, routières et aériennes)
    - Prospection

Formations

  • Negoventis - CCI Corrèze

    Brive La Gaillarde 2012 - 2013 M1 : Manager in International Trade

    Main subjects :
    English (+TOEIC)
    German
    Operations Export Techniques (customs, logistics, incoterms ICC 2010...)
    International Marketing
    Business Management
    Negociation (Eng/Fr/Ger)

  • Lycée Auguste Renoir

    Limoges 2008 - 2011

