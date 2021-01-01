Menu

Miguel CASTILLO

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Google Adwords
Community management
Google analytics
Web design
Microsoft Office
Google Drive
HTML 5
CSS 3
JQuery
Bureautique
JS
Conception multimédia
Webmarketing
Gestion de projet web
UX
MACx Design
Market Research
Project Management
User Acceptance Testing
User Experience
eMarketing
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Atom
Axure RP
CSS3
FileZilla
HTML5
Intranet
JScript
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
MySQL
NetBeans
Personal Home Page
Sketch
Sublime Text
Visual Basic for Applications
WordPress
Problem Solving
Requirements Analysis

Entreprises

  • Independant - Freelance - Concepteur de sites

    2018 - maintenant web freelance (MACx Design) & Conseiller en stratégie webmarketing

  • Freelance - Concepteur de sites web

    2018 - maintenant web freelance (MACx Design) & Conseiller en stratégie webmarketing

  • I.A.P.R. - Chargé Facturation & Chef de projet informatique

    2013 - 2017

  • I.A.P.R. - Chargé Facturation & Chef de projet informatique

    2013 - 2017

  • I.A.P.R. - Chargé Facturation

    2009 - 2013

  • I.A.P.R. - Chargé Facturation

    2009 - 2013

  • IAPR - Chargé de Facturation Client & Chef projet Informatique @IAPR

    Mimet 2007 - 2017

  • I.A.P.R. - Chargé Relation Clients

    2007 - 2009

  • EUROTOLL - Chargé Clientèle

    2007 - 2007

  • I.A.P.R. - Chargé Relation Clients

    2007 - 2009

  • EUROTOLL - Chargé Clientèle

    2007 - 2007

  • HERBALIFE INTL. - Distributeur Indépendant (VDI)

    2003 - 2007

  • HERBALIFE INTL. - VDI

    2003 - 2007

  • ASTER-CEPHAC - Technicien

    2002 - 2003

  • ASTER-CEPHAC - Technicien

    2002 - 2003

  • ADECCO - Assistant & Chargé de Gestion Recouvrement

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2002 CEGETEL : Assistant et Chargé de Gestion Recouvrement
    DISNEYLAND PARIS : Opérateur de réception trilingue

  • ADECCO - Assistant & Chargé de Gestion Recouvrement

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2002 CEGETEL : Assistant et Chargé de Gestion Recouvrement
    DISNEYLAND PARIS : Opérateur de réception trilingue

  • CHANEL S.A. - Aide Laborantin & Préparateur de commandes

    1997 - 2001 Vos notes

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

  • CHANEL S.A. - Aide Laborantin & Préparateur de commandes

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1997 - 2001 Vos notes

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Formations

  • Visiplus Academy

    PARIS 2020 - 2021 EXECUTIVE MBA STRATÉGIES WEB MARKETING & PROJETS COMMUNICATION DIGITALE
    Communication numérique et média / multimédia

  • IESA Multimédia

    Paris 2017 - 2018 IESA

    : Chef de Projet Multimédia - Mention Bien - IESA Multimédia (75) - Titre certifié
    RNCP Niveau II

  • CEGOS

    Paris 2007 - maintenant Google: Google Analytics Certification 2020-2021
    Cegos : Création d'un site web avec Wordpress Musicien
    GAP's : Access 2016 (initiation), Excel 2016 (avancé)
    Sciences U : Sage Paie 19.5
    CMIE & RATP : Sauveteur Secouriste du Travail & Sécurité Incendie

  • Université PMC (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Diplome d'Etudes Universitaires Generales

    CMIE & RATP : Sauveteur Secouriste du Travail & Sécurité Incendie

  • Université PMC (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Diplome d'Etudes Universitaires Generales

Réseau