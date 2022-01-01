Retail
Mingaile SUKEVICIUTE
Mingaile SUKEVICIUTE
Asnières-sur-Seine
Entreprises
Mediq France
- Assistante Chef de projet Digital
Asnières-sur-Seine
2014 - 2015
- Marketing digital opérationnel
- Assistante chef de projets web
- Chargée de veille concurrentielle
- Community Management
- Assistance aux utilisateurs
Formations
MBA ESG
Paris
2013 - 2014
Réseau
Domitille NAPOLETANO
Martin ROMERIO
