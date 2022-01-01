Domitille NAPOLETANO

Menu

En résumé

Diplomée d'un Master 2 spécialisation achats et supply chain à l'ISC, Paris Business School of Management
Je suis en recherche active d'un contrat en CDI/CDD

Mes compétences :
Textile Habillement
Management
Marketing
Vente
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Achats
Communication événementielle
Supply chain
Système d'information
Logistique
Marketing digital
Transport
Négociation contrats
Santé
Négociation
SAP ERP
Distribution
textile / habillement

Entreprises

  • Général Motors - Administration logistique et distribution

    Argenteuil 2015 - maintenant - Support réseau : support auprès du réseau de concessionnaires dans leur gestion quotidienne (commandes, livraisons …) en concertation avec les différents services de l’entreprise (ventes, marketing …)
    - gestion du transport de véhicules une fois sur sol franças.
    - Relation clients : soutien à la gestion de clients Grands Comptes (commandes, suivi des commandes, livraisons, prestations spéciales, transport …) ;
    - Gestion de l’outil « GMAC » (suivi des encours des concessionnaires): identification des distributeurs à risque, gestion et communication des reporting et soutien aux concessionnaires dans l’utilisation de l’outil ;
    - Gestion des outils commerciaux (bases de données) : participer aux traitements quotidiens, hebdomadaires et mensuels des différentes bases de données (ventes, suivi des commandes …) et communiquer les reporting aux différents acteurs concernés ;
    - Autres activités selon les besoins du service : logistique évènementielle (pour le Salon de l’Automobile par exemple), logistique clients loueurs, opérations spéciales …

  • Mediq France - Acheteuse

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 - Relations avec les fournisseurs (portefeuille de 85 fournisseurs) : demande d'éléments (certificat CE, photo, fiche produit, …) pour la mise à jour de nos supports de communication
    - Collecte des informations pour la création des nouveaux articles mis en vente
    - Trouver des fournisseurs de substitution pour les articles en rupture de stock
    - Mettre à jour les prix d'achat fournisseurs dans le système d'information
    - Contrôle des factures d'achats avant mise en paiement
    - Organisation du salon annuel Réeduca mi-septembre (demande d'échantillons fournisseurs, négociation prestataires, …)
    - Envoi des "contrats 2014" pour signature aux fournisseurs et suivre le retour des dits contrats pour compléter nos différents tableaux de bord (ex : Gestion des RFA, participation catalogue)
    - Reporting des ventes suites aux promotions mises en place avec les fournisseurs.
    - Mise à jour des tableaux de bord et analyse des résultats
    - Contrôle des supports de communication pour s'assurer que les infos reçues des fournisseurs sont justes (web, catalogue)
    Création de la base "coordonnées fournisseurs"
    - Maintien de la base produit / catalogue dans SAP
    - Inventer le "pack de bienvenue" : par exemple échantillons qui seront envoyés pour toute commande émise par un nouveau client (négo fournisseur, mise en place, forme, contenu…)
    - Gérer le planning de formation de notre force de vente avec les fournisseurs
    - Participer aux réunions de l'équipe pour informer de l'avancée des dossiers

  • Big Bear Music - Chef de projets

    2013 - 2013 aide à l'organisation du festival international de Jazz et Blues à Birmingham (Angleterre)

    - prendre contact avec les artistes
    -mise en place des plannings et reporting
    -organiser la journée des volontaires du festival
    -distribuer des panneaux publicitaires
    -fidéliser les lieux dans lesquelles les artistes ont joués
    -veille concurrentielle
    -recrutement d'artistes
    -réunion de mise au point
    -coordination d'équipe
    -achat de support de communication
    -négociation, logistique, et espion d'un magasin durant le festival

    toutes les actions misent en places étaient réalisées en collaboration avec toute l'équipe de l'entreprise.

  • Best Mountain - Conseillère de vente et Cashier

    2012 - 2013 recruté pour l'implantation d'un magasin physique sur les Champs-Elysées.

    - formation de vente
    - installation du magasin pour l'ouverture
    - respecter le processus de vente:
    accueil
    recherche des besoins
    propositions de produits
    essayage
    encaissement
    fidélisations
    - assurer le bon état du magasin et son réassort
    - gestion de la caisse
    encaissement
    ouverture / clôture
    mise en banque
    prélèvements

  • C&a - Auxiliaire de magasin

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • The Conran Shop - Conseillère de vente merchandiser

    2011 - 2011 14 semaines de stage et 2 mois de travail en tant que salarié CDD.
    expérience effectué en adéquation avec mon Brevet de Technicien Supérieur.

    au terme de cette expérience j'ai mis en place un projet de développement des unités commerciale qui a consisté à positionner The Conran Shop sur le réseau social Facebook.

    note obtenu à l'examen : 18/20

  • LANCEL - Conseillère de vente

    Paris 2010 - 2010

Formations

  • ISC Paris School Of Management

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Master 2

    iovoici la liste des matières de mon cursus:
    - stratégie et réseau de distribution
    - système de production
    - CRM et marketing digital
    - Négociation
    - achats responsable et origine des produits
    - finance et supply chain
    - gestion du transport et distribution
    - infrastructure et mode de transport
    - schéma directeur et supply chain
    - supply chain et systèmes d'informations
    - achats et écha

  • Lycée Albert De Mun (Paris)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 European Complementary year

    -marketing international
    -géo économie européenne
    -culture européenne
    -anglais
    -ressources humaines
    -droit européen
    -informatique commercial


    réalisation de 6 mois de stage à l'étranger

  • Lycée Albert De Mun

    Paris 2010 - 2012 BTS MUC

    -management des unités commerciales
    -marketing
    -anglais
    -droit
    -développement d'unités commerciales
    -informatique commerciale
    -management des entreprises
    -communication
    -relations commerciales

    14 semaines de stages et une Projet de développement des unités commerciales qui consiste à positionner The Conran Shop sur le réseau social Facebook.

    note obtenu pour ce projet à l'examen : 18/20

