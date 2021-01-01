Menu

Mircea BANESCU

  • Takeoff XP
  • Graphiste 3D

Lyon

En résumé

Over the last 10 years, I have worked for various companies, where I was in charge of developing their brand identity and image.

I have a Bachelor's degree in Decorative Arts and Design at the Bucharest National University of Arts and a Professionnal Bachelor's degree in Electronic Communication at Lumière University 2 in Lyon, France.

In 2013 I finished a 6 months internship in Graphic Design at the agency Digital Cover in Lyon, France

In 2015 I had another 6 months internship in Web Marketing, 3D Printing, SEO and Community Manager at B5 Productions in Lyon, France, where I am still working as a freelance graphic designer and web Marketing Assistant.

Starting with January 2018, I work for the creative studio Takeoff XP in Lyon, France

  • Takeoff XP - Graphiste 3D

    Informatique | Lyon 2018 - maintenant

  • B5 Productions - Assistant Web Marketing

    Paris 2015 - 2018

  • B5 Productions - Stagiaire Web Marketing

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Digital Cover - Stagiaire Graphiste Print et Web

    Lyon 2013 - 2014 Réalisation des divers supports de communication Print et Web (logos, menus, plaquettes, cover réseaux sociaux, 3D)

  • Festival International d'Animation ANIM'EST - Bénévole Assistant bureau de sous-titrage

    2011 - 2011 Assistant bureau de sous-titrage

  • Le Gala des Prix Gopo - Bénévole Responsable d'accueil

    2011 - 2011 Le Gala des Prix Gopo 2015 a été organisé par l’Association pour la promotion du cinéma roumain et l’Association « Film et Culture Urbaine », avec le soutien du Centre national de la cinématographie, celui de la Municipalité de Bucarest,

  • Festival International Du Film Experimental EXPIFF - Bénévole

    2010 - 2010 Créateur de badges

  • Festival International du film d'Animation ANIM'EST - Bénévole Assistant bureau de sous-titrage

    2010 - 2010 Assistant bureau de sous-titrage

