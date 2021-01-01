Mircea BANESCU

Over the last 10 years, I have worked for various companies, where I was in charge of developing their brand identity and image.



I have a Bachelor's degree in Decorative Arts and Design at the Bucharest National University of Arts and a Professionnal Bachelor's degree in Electronic Communication at Lumière University 2 in Lyon, France.



In 2013 I finished a 6 months internship in Graphic Design at the agency Digital Cover in Lyon, France



In 2015 I had another 6 months internship in Web Marketing, 3D Printing, SEO and Community Manager at B5 Productions in Lyon, France, where I am still working as a freelance graphic designer and web Marketing Assistant.



Starting with January 2018, I work for the creative studio Takeoff XP in Lyon, France