Menu

Mohamed ABDMOULEH

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement et Obsoloscences
Electronic Design

Entreprises

  • Telnet - Electronic Design Engineer

    2009 - maintenant Since October 2009

    Presently an Electronic Design Engineer working on the Design of the Printed Circuits Boards (PCB) products in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) division at Telnet; I am in charge of:

    * The Analysis and Circuit Design, Schematic and Layout, BOM Creation, Technical Documentation, Optimization and Cost Reduction.
    * The purchase of electronic components, planning with manufacturers and ensuring contacts with distributors in Tunisia and abroad.
    * The start-up of the Electronic Boards Prototyping Line such as: Stencil-Printer Machine, Rework Machine, Pick & Place Machine and Reflow Oven.
    * The purchase of the electronics components, organizing planning with the manufacturers and ensuring contacts with the distributors in Tunisia and abroad.
    * The Analysis and Circuit Design, Schematic and Layout, BOM Creation, Technical Documentation, Optimization and Cost Reduction.

    Projects:
    • Plug-meter & Dongle (confidential customer): Re-Design, Schematic, BOM, Layout, Purchase of components.
    • Netgem Set Top Box Decoder: BOM, Purchase of components, Manufacturing and Assembly of prototypes and Bring up test of prototype.

    • Telnet Digital Terrestrial TV Set Top Box
    • Power Analyser and Wattmeter of Chauvinx-Arnoux
    • Terminal Display for a Navigation System (GPS) for automotive applications.

    Integrated Circuits Used: STi5202 Decoder of STMicroelectronics, R8C/L38A microcontroller of Renesas

  • Telnet - Analog IC Design & Layout Engineer

    2007 - 2009 September 2007 to September 2009:
    Analog IC Design & Layout Engineer

    My task is to design the CMOS Analog Integrated Circuits by following the Analog Flow Design.
    (Project Specifications, Requirements, Schematic, Sizing Transistors (CMOS Process), Simulation (Operating Point, Gain, Phase, Noise...), Layout (DRC, Extract, LVS), Post-Layout Simulation, GDSII, Layout Virtuoso, Diva, matching, Common Centroide, Analog Layout, Simulation Eldo & Spectre, Design of CMOS Operational Amplifier, Verification, DRC, LVS, Cadence, Checklists, Technology 0.5um & 90nm & 65nm..


    Design of a CMOS Operational Amplifier : Front-end and Back-end

    24 Bit Sigma Delta DAC for Audio Applications Project

    Design and the implementation of the Analog part of 24 bits Switched Current Sigma Delta DAC used for audio applications.

    Participate in the Digital Analog Converter project (CMOS process)
    • Design of the Operational Amplifier.
    • Review of the Back-end part of the DAC.
    • Design environment is Cadence
    • Simulators: Spectre, Spectre RF
    • Layout: layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA
    • Post-layout Simulation
    CMOS Operational Amplifier, Cadence, layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA

    Design and implementation of a Recovery Circuit Energy of a passive RFID Chip

    Passive RFID ISO/IEC 15693 Project

    Design and implementation of a Recovery Circuit Energy of a passive RFID Chip

    Review of the:
    • Design and characterization of : RF_Limiter, OTA, Bandgap
    • Realization of the Ring layout for the test-chip RF
    • Layout: layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA
    • Post-layout Simulation
    RF_Limiter, OTA, Bandgap, Cadence, layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA

    Layout of CMOS Filter GmC

    ALLOUIS Receiver - Mixer & Low Pass Filter - Project

    This project focuses on the implementation of the analogue part of the receiver and especially the mixer and the low pass filter. These blocks are implemented in 0.5µm CMOS technology.

    Back-end of CMOS Filter GmC
    • Analog Design in technology: CMOS 0.5 µ
    • Design of Mixer Block
    • Responsible of the Back-end part of the Filter
    • Layout: layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA
    • Post-layout Simulation
    Advanced training techniques of Analog Layout, cadence, layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA

    Design and Layout of CMOS Ring Voltage controlled Oscillator

    Start-up Project

    • Control the MHS SCMOS3 0.5µm technology
    • Identification of: technological parameters, models of transistors, topological rules and rules-electrical components of technology MHS.
    • Design of Ring VCO with SCMOS3 0.5µm technology
    • Training on the design of CMOS Analog circuits.
    • Advanced training techniques of Analog Layout.
    • Re-Design of the Ring VCO : Control Stage, Delay Cell, Buffer
    • Layout of the VCO: Control Stage, Delay Cell, Buffer
    • Layout: layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA
    • Post-layout Simulation
    Advanced training techniques of Analog Layout, VCO, layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA

    Analog Design Flow
    Analog Design in technology: CMOS 0.5 µm
    Design environment is Cadence
    Simulators: Spectre, Spectre RF
    Layout: layout XL, DRC, LVS with DIVA
    Post-layout Simulation
    Characterisation: Gain, Margin phase, Noise, cut frequency, transition frequency, PSRR, slew-rate,

  • STMicroelectronics - Training - Design of 65nm CMOS Ring Oscillator with Low Phase Noise -

    2007 - 2007 Design of a Ring Voltage Controlled Oscillator (VCO) based on a delay cell for the 65nm CMOS technology, which aims to improve the phase noise while ensuring oscillation frequency of 432Mhz.
    The aim of this project was essentially to propose a simple design which is based on theoretical concepts of Analog blocks that make up our system.

    • Study and modelling the phase noise.
    • Sizing of the cell.
    • Characterisation by simulating the entire VCO with output buffer.
    • Analog Design in technology : 65nm CMOS
    • Knowledge on following STMicroelectronics process and flow: CMOS65
    • Design with transistors LVT HVT SVT, High speed, Low leakage
    • Design environment is Cadence
    • Simulators: Eldo
    • Characterisation (jitter, phase noise, current consumption)

  • STMicroelectroncis - Analog Design Trainee

    2006 - 2006 Study of a Ring Oscillator based with CMOS Invertors - at STMicroelectronics Rabat – Morocco–

    This training was an opportunity to practice the skills learned during my studies, especially regarding: Design of Analog MOS circuits, oscillators and PLL, electronic Analog...

    • Initiation with design tool CADENCE.
    • Determination of the parameters of the 65nm CMOS technology.
    • Characterisation (jitter, phase noise, consummation)


    Knowledge on following STMicroelectronics’ process and flow: CMOS65
    Design with transistors LVT HVT SVT, High speed, Low Leakage
    Design environment is Cadence
    Simulators: Eldo

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2003 - 2007 Electronics/Microelectronics

    • Specific Courses :

    Design of Integrated Circuits FPGA, Custom and MEMS, Electronic Noise, Digital Signal Processing, Design of Analog and Digital MOS Circuits, CAD Electronics and Microelectronics, ...

Réseau