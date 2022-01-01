Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed BA
Ajouter
Mohamed BA
KARLSRUHE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEW Eurodrive
- Market Development Manager
2013 - maintenant
In charge of India , Turkey and Middle East
GKN
- key Account Manager Renault-Nissan & PSA
Arnage
2011 - 2013
NPR of Europe GmbH
- Export Manager
2008 - 2011
Formations
EMLV
Paris La Défense
2007 - 2008
Hochschule Furtwangen University IBM (Villingen Schwenningen)
Villingen Schwenningen
2004 - 2009
Réseau
Alexis TROUILLET
Anne GILBERT-NICOLAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z