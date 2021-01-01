Mohamed Cherif BENAMAR

I am graduated in Environmental Engineering at the University of Boumerdes (Algeria) on 20008 and in HSE engineering on 2012.



I hold an Internationl cetrtificate from British Safety Council (UK) equivalent to NEBOSH IGC level3



I hold 10 years HSE experience in Oil & Gas in different aspects such as Drilling, Workover ,construction, pre commissioning, commissioning, start-up, operation and technical shutdown . I have worked in Algeria, Kuwait and Libya.



Mes compétences :

ISO 14001

Évaluation des risques

HSE

Environnement