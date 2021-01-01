Mohamed Cherif BENAMAR

-
Total
- Environmental & Societal Coordinator
COURBEVOIE
2019 - maintenant
• Preparation of all related ITT’s and Scope of work (EIA, Hazards Study, QRA, etc…),
• In charge of contractors tenders HSE questionnaire, evaluations & scoring.
• In charge of reviewing HSE studies and standards applied in the FEED stage.
• Supervision, control and approbation of the EIA, HAZOP and HAZID Studies for projects development.
• Provide complete QHSE & Risk Management, Audit and Risk Assessments & Management, Hazard Analysis, Environmental Impact Assessments, Root Cause Analysis, Safety Case, Bridging Documentation, SIMOPS and Emergency Planning.
• Compiling and verifying HSE legal compliances.
• Coordination with different HSE authorities.
• Networking with local authorities to get the legal permitting and authorization during a Exploration and Development phases for the project.
•
-
Engie
- Environmental Coordinator
COURBEVOIE
2017 - 2019
• Review of Environmental procedures and plans
• Auditing/ inspection of drilling & work over activities
• H2S monitoring and awareness
• Noise assessment and monitoring
• COSHH assessment and monitoring
• Waste water treatment monitoring
• GGH assessment and monitoring
• Environmental Weekly/Monthly Report
• Follow‐up of the HSE performances and the continuous improvement indicators.
• Implementation of Waste Management Plan at the project.
• N.O.R.M Survey
• Spill management
• Animation of Environmental trainings
• In charge of Environmental Risk Assessment/ ENVID
• In charge of investigation of environmental incidents, implement system improvements to reduce potential for future events
-
JGC Construction International
- JV Environmental Coordinator
2015 - 2015
• Communicating the Environmental requirements of the Client’s project to contractors,
• Organizing site inspections to assess the compliance of contractors according to Environmental Requirements,
• Updating project documents concerning the Environment,
• Managing and animating trainings on environment matters,
• Supervising the office of the waste treatment for project,
• Checking the route of the drinking water distributed on site, in cooperation with the medical team of the project,
• Attending and animating the meetings before construction activities;
• Suggesting improvements to the HSE manager for the purpose of improving the environmental performance of the project,
• Ensuring good communication with the Construction Work Manager concerning environmental issues,
• Attending the meetings related to HSE, on request of the HSE Manager
• Spill management
• In charge of Environmental Risk Assessment/ ENVID Register
• Noise assessment and monitoring
• H2S monitoring and awareness
• In charge of investigation of environmental incidents, implement system improvements to reduce potential for future events, and record environmental deviations in the DuPont Incident Tracking System
• Noise assessment and monitoring
• COSHH assessment and monitoring
• Waste water treatment monitoring
• GGH assessment and monitoring
-
Arabian Gulf Oil Company
- Environmental Specialist
2013 - 2017
• Review of Environmental procedures and plans
• Check the status of environmental compliance and ensure the provision of all necessary approvals (local authorities)
• Drilling Waste management
• Organizing site inspections/ Audits to assess the compliance of contractors according to Environmental Requirements
• Air quality monitoring (PM 2.5, PM 10, NOX, VOC, CO2, CH4)
• H2S monitoring and awareness
• Noise/ Lighting assessment and monitoring
• COSHH assessment and monitoring
• Monitoring & Supervision of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and RO Plant.
• GGH assessment and monitoring
• Preparation of weekly and monthly environment statistics.
• Follow‐up of the Environmental performances and the continuous improvement indicators.
• Implementation of Waste Management Plan on the field
• Coordinate the operation of waste Management (segregation, collecting, compaction, storage, disposal to recycling plants, traceability).
• N.O.R.M Survey
• Spill management
• Animation of Environmental trainings
• Preparation and diffusion of Environmental flashes
• In charge of Environmental Risk Assessment/ ENVID Register/ EIA
• In charge of investigation of environmental incidents, implement system improvements to reduce potential for future event
• Participate in the reviewing/ Assessment of the drafting of specification for the new projects
-
“INIMA MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A. – AQUALIA GESTION INTEGRAL
- Chef de quart
2011 - 2011
-
Saipem contracting algerie
- Coordinateur Environnement
2010 - 2013
- Premier responsable de la gestion environnemental au niveau du projet
- Mise en application de Waste Management Plan au niveau du projet.
- Coordonnée le travail de nos superviseurs HSE en tous ce qui concerne l’environnement.
- Chargé de rédiger et de transmettre les rapports hebdomadaires et mensuels sur l’environnement, regroupant :
• le nombre et le type des incidents environnementaux ;
• les consommations énergétiques;
• le type et la quantité des déchets générés par tous nos sous traitants;
• la consommation d'eau, le volume d'eaux usées générées et leur mode de traitement ;
- Weekly meeting sur le management des déchets générés par l’activité (mode de collecte, quantification et classification, mode de traitement, les bonnes pratiques pour minimiser ces déchets) ainsi que les contraintes rencontrées pour le management de ces déchets en général.
- Chargé de formations environnemental au niveau du projet.
- Chargé des Inspections environnemental.
- Chargé des rapports des incidents environnementaux.
- Coordonner l’opération gestion de nos déchets de début jusqu’au fin (tri sélectif, compactage, évacuation vers les usines de recyclage, élimination, assurer la traçabilité)
- Vérifier l’état de respect de la réglementation environnemental et assurer l’octroi de toutes les autorisations nécessaires (autorités local, direction de l’environnement ainsi que notre client SONATRACH-STH)
- Responsable de la brigade Anti-pollution chargé de répondre en cas déversement accidentel
- Mis en place le système de management environnemental pour la certification ISO14001 pour le projet
- Responsable de la brigade Anti-pollution chargé de répondre en cas de déversement accidentel
- Application des procédures H.S.E, Analyse de risques en milieu professionnel
- Reporting et correction des anomalies relatives au standard H.S.E
- Tool box, inductions H.S.E
- Suivi des permis de travail
- Inspection des zones de stockage des produits chimiques.
- Suivi périodique et vérification des moyens contre incendies et appareils de détection
(Extincteurs, détecteurs de gazes et réseau contre incendie)
-
Techn Eaux International
- Ingénieur Traitement des Eaux
2009 - 2010
• Chargé d’étude pour la réalisation des stations de traitement des eaux de process et de potabilisations. • Mise en marche des stations de traitement des eaux (adoucisseur,filtre a sable, filtre a charbon,unités d’osmose inverse).
•Superviser les travaux de réalisation des stations de traitement des eaux.
• Formation des exploitants sur site.
• Lavage des membranes d’osmose inverse.
• Projection par logiciel master mambrane3 pour la determenation de l’anti scalant adéquat et sa dose.
•Diagnostic sur équipements de traitement des eaux.
•Dosage des produits chimiques (anti scalant,hypo chlorite de sodiaum,meta bisulfute de sodiaum,ect …).