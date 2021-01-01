Mohamed Chiheb BEN JEMAA

Kubernetes Engineer with more than 4 years of experience in the field of information technology, focusing on Cloud-native and container technologies (Kubernetes).



Kubernetes Specialist and open source contributor which means strong knowledge about Kubernetes eco-system which i have.

my experience in Kubernetes administration on both public cloud and/or on-premises makes me special to work on k8s projects.



Moreover, I'm interested in many various topics as well: Golang, GCP, CI/CD, Automation



Certified *3 Kubernetes , *3 GCP, terraform.