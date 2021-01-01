Menu

Mohamed Chiheb BEN JEMAA

En résumé

Kubernetes Engineer with more than 4 years of experience in the field of information technology, focusing on Cloud-native and container technologies (Kubernetes).

Kubernetes Specialist and open source contributor which means strong knowledge about Kubernetes eco-system which i have.
my experience in Kubernetes administration on both public cloud and/or on-premises makes me special to work on k8s projects.

Moreover, I'm interested in many various topics as well: Golang, GCP, CI/CD, Automation

Certified *3 Kubernetes , *3 GCP, terraform.

Entreprises

  • think tank business solutions AG - Developeur fullstack

    2018 - maintenant

  • OctaDev - Développeur full-stack

    2018 - 2018

  • Independent - Développeur full-stack

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Iset Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2013 - 2016

