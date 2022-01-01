Mohamed EL BADAOUI

I'm a young student from the National School of mineral industry (ENIM, Morocco) specilised in Electromechanical and Industrial Maintenance
Proactive and flexible, with a critical mind, I know how to show respect for others knowing adapt to different cultures. Reliability, resistance to stress, alertness and readiness to learn, these are my key strengths. Moreover, my sense of my communication and teamwork, as well as my ability to build strong relationships with both my colleagues and with my superiors have always allowed me to go ahead and to achieve the objectives.
Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
Sciences de l'ingénieur
Sciences économiques
AutoCAD
Électricité industrielle
Catia v5
Visual Basic
Conception mécanique
Assemblage et montage mécanique
Sciences humaines et sociales
Génie mécanique
Automatisme
