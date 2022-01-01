Mohamed EL BADAOUI

I'm a young student from the National School of mineral industry (ENIM, Morocco) specilised in Electromechanical and Industrial Maintenance

Proactive and flexible, with a critical mind, I know how to show respect for others knowing adapt to different cultures. Reliability, resistance to stress, alertness and readiness to learn, these are my key strengths. Moreover, my sense of my communication and teamwork, as well as my ability to build strong relationships with both my colleagues and with my superiors have always allowed me to go ahead and to achieve the objectives.



Mes compétences :

SolidWorks

Sciences de l'ingénieur

Sciences économiques

AutoCAD

Électricité industrielle

Catia v5

Visual Basic

Conception mécanique

Assemblage et montage mécanique

Sciences humaines et sociales

Génie mécanique

Automatisme