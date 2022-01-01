Menu

My name is Mohamed EL HAJJAJI and I am an engineer specialized in Software AG’s WebMethods technologyhaving almost 4 years of experience under my belt. I am 27 years old, and I am from morocco

My professional career started back in December 2011, I was recruited as an intern by Morocco based Offshoring Company called Alter Consulting in order for me to complete my engineering degree, and I integrated the team that was working on a significant project for BIC, the notorious multinational corporation headquartered in France. I was offered a job there immediately after graduation.

2 years later, I left my previous company after landing a job offer with CGI, an Information Technology multinational corporation that has an office here in Morocco, my immediate mission was to work on a project for ENGIE (Previously: GDF SUEZ) a corporation that specializes in the energy sector, this opportunity allowed me to further strengthen my technical abilities and skill set.

As of this moment, I have been with CGI for almost 2 years; I am currently working on a new project for TOTAL which is one of the major oil companies in the world.

Mes compétences :
WebMethods
Java EE
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Google App Engine
PL/SQL
Laravel

Entreprises

  • CGI Morroco - Consultant WebMethods Confirmé

    Casablanca 2014 - maintenant Project: GDFSUEZ

    - Maintain Operational Condition (MCO) of customer systems
    - Perform technical and functional analysis of incidents and anomalies.
    - Participate in requirements expression meetings.
    - Quote and write specifications for the technical and functional requirements.
    - Participate in the development and implementation of new system solutions.
    - Prepare sheets of unit testing, integration and non-regression.
    - Write and update the detailed functional specifications of system solutions.
    - Write and update the customer's contract partner interface.
    - Write and update technical installation procedures for delivery in pre-production and production.
    - Ensure a scalable and corrective maintenance for existing solutions.
    - Ensure integration technical solutions.
    - Coach junior engineers


    Technical Tools: WebMethods (service flow, webservice, adapters, flat file), putty, SQLdeveloper.

  • Alter Consulting - Junior WebMethods Consultant

    2012 - 2014 Project: BIC

    - Monitor and maintain flow system via WebMethods.
    - Provide technical support and incident management.
    - Upgrade and optimize existing logistics flow system (development, testing and delivery).
    - Perform WebMethods system migration from version 6.5 to version 8.2.
    - Coach new juniors

  • Bic - Graduation Project: Internship at Alter consulting and BIC (France)

    Clichy 2012 - 2012 Subject: Study and Urbanization of BIC’s Information System, referential Item-BOM flow optimization and Pdf-Archiving flow implementation (6 months)

    - The first 4 Month at Alter Consulting in Morocco:
    o Training and familiarization with the WebMethods technology.
    o Comprehension of customer system architecture (ERP, the catalog, BI, CRM, and TMS…etc).

    - The last 2 Month at BIC headquarters in Paris-Clichy, France:
    o Integrate a real world work environment
    o Get accustomed to the BIC work culture and integrate the team in order to effectively manage system incidents and handle employee requests.
    o Optimize and evolve the referential ITEM-BOM flow.
    o Implement the archiving flow of PDF documents (PDF-Archiving)

  • Blue Parrot Software S.A.R.L - Assistant Engineer Internship

    2011 - 2011 Subject: Create a prototype SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) solution with ORACLE SOA SUITE 11g

    - Modeling : BPEL Process
    - SGBD : ORACLE Express Edition 10g
    - Tools : Jdeveloper 11g, Web Logic Server, RCU (Database Schema)
    - Development with JSF.

Formations

