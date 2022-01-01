My name is Mohamed EL HAJJAJI and I am an engineer specialized in Software AG’s WebMethods technologyhaving almost 4 years of experience under my belt. I am 27 years old, and I am from morocco



My professional career started back in December 2011, I was recruited as an intern by Morocco based Offshoring Company called Alter Consulting in order for me to complete my engineering degree, and I integrated the team that was working on a significant project for BIC, the notorious multinational corporation headquartered in France. I was offered a job there immediately after graduation.



2 years later, I left my previous company after landing a job offer with CGI, an Information Technology multinational corporation that has an office here in Morocco, my immediate mission was to work on a project for ENGIE (Previously: GDF SUEZ) a corporation that specializes in the energy sector, this opportunity allowed me to further strengthen my technical abilities and skill set.



As of this moment, I have been with CGI for almost 2 years; I am currently working on a new project for TOTAL which is one of the major oil companies in the world.



Mes compétences :

WebMethods

Java EE

Adobe Photoshop CS5

Google App Engine

PL/SQL

Laravel