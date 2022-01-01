Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Mohamed EL HOURCH
Mohamed EL HOURCH
RENNES
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire Public Conseil, Expertise et Analyse en Bretagne (LABOCEA)
- Directeur Général Adj
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Docteur Ingénieur (Science Pharmaceurique) (Nantes)
Nantes
1989 - 1994
Réseau
Abdessamad JALLAL
Alain HEUZE
Amina EN-NYA
Bernard LENSEL
Delphine TREMELO
Franck NORMAND
Gabriel BALLY
Isabelle PERRET
Jérôme DE LA GASTINE
Mohamed DOUAFI