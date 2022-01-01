Mohamed EL KOUAHY

2013 - maintenant-Design, Implementation and deployment of the project reporting and monitoring tool « PRiMO » . This PMO Oriented tool is currently tracking the evolution of 450 projects and deployed in 6 countries; a worldwide deployment is also planned. The main targets of PRiMO are:
1) Monthly tracking and monitoring of Alstom Grid NMS portfolio of projects.
2) Collection, data verification and compilation of the files provided by the project managers.
3) Forecast of several KPIs ( Sales, Gross Margin , Cash-IN, Cash-Out, Risks , Opportunities) related to Alstom Grid NMS Projects for 24 months.
4) Reporting at different levels: Milestone, Project , Country and Region.
5) Automatic detection of deviations and risk anticipation.
- Support to the PMO manager.
- Support to the Country Operation Managers in preparing their monthly forecasts and reporting at country level.
-Data consolidation and preparation of regional reporting.
-Participation to Project reviews.
ALSTOM Transport
- ADEL Software Trainee,Project Management Office
2013 - 2013Participation à l’évolution de l’application ADEL dont le but est de soutenir les équipes Projet dans la gestion de leur activité et de leur performance en matière de Qualité-Coûts-Délais de livraison.
CGI
- Stage au sein du centre de compétences NTI
Casablanca2012 - 2012
BMCI Groupe BNP Paribas
- Stage au sein de la direction des ressources humaines
2011 - 2011
Royal Air Maroc
- Stage au sein de la direction des ressources humaines
Casablanca2010 - 2010Stage au sein de la direction des ressources humaines :
Modification et amélioration d’une application de gestion des formations du personnel (technologie ASP)
Développement d’une application de suivi des demandes délivrées par la DRH
(technologie .Net)
IB Maroc
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2009Conception et réalisation d’une application de Gestion et de suivi des projets et ceci en proposant différentes vues externes de données selon le type du profil (Manager, Chef de Projet, Directeur Commercial, SAV, Intervenant…).