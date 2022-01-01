Menu

Mohamed El Mehdi CHARAF

Casablanca

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Réseaux informatiques
Base de données et SGBD
Réseau étendu
Sécurité réseaux
Systèmes d’exploitation
Langages de développement web
Langages de programmation
Télécommunication
Internet
WIMAX
CISCO

Entreprises

  • Compagnie Bureautique Informatique - Stagiaire

    Casablanca 2013 - maintenant

  • Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès - Stagiaire

    Ogeu-les-Bains 2013 - 2013 ♦ETUDE ET MIGRATION DE LA PLATEFORME DE SUPERVISION
    ♦INTEGRATION DES SERVEURS VIRTUELS SUR LA SUPERVISION A TRAVERS LA NOUVELLE VERSION NAGIOS.
    ♦INTEGRATION D’UNE INTERFACE DE REPORTING (GENRE CACTI, …)
    ♦AUTOMATISATION DES ALERTES (E-MAIL EXCHANGE 2007, SMS,…)
    ♦GESTION DE PARC INFORMATIQUE (GLPI & INTEGRE MODULES OCS INVENTORY

  • Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès - Stagiaire

    Ogeu-les-Bains 2012 - 2012 Supervisions des systèmes et réseau avec l’application Nagios

Formations

  • LES EAUX MINERALES D4OULMES (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 formation sécurité : FortiGate Multi-Threat Security Systems - ADMINISTRATION, CONTENT INSPECTION AND SSL VPN COURSE 201

    SECURE NETWORK DEPLOYMENT AND VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORKS COURSE 301-V4.0

  • Université Chouaïb Doukkali El Jadida (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2011 - 2013 Master spécialisé

    Master spécialisé en Télécommunications et Réseaux

  • Université Chouaïb Doukkali El Jadida (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2010 - 2011 Licence

    Sciences de la matière physique (option STIC)

  • Université Chouaïb Doukkali El Jadida (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2009 - 2010 DEUG

    Sciences de la matière physique

  • LYCEE OUM ERRABIE (Azemmour)

    Azemmour 2006 - 2007 BAC

    SCIENCE EXPERMENTAL

Réseau