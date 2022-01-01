Mohamed ELFENNIRI

-
AWE-Toyota Group
- Head of Supplier Quality Pole
2013 - maintenant
Aisin AW Europe is a Japanese company (TOYOTA Group)-Supplier and Manufacturing interface.
-Management of Quality projects in multi-disciplinary team: part & process validation (project Gates/Initial Sample tests/Audit onsite), Supplier receiving inspection and change management (design/process change) for supplier interface on several products families:
->SW/HW parts: mechanical (tooling, metallic, plastic, die casting, stamping..), raw PCBoard, chemical and industrial consumable (solder paste, grease, glue,..), connectors and wiring , electronic board (audio, phone, wifi, etc..),semi conductors (IC, passive ..) in Europe/US and Asia.
-Management of Supplier claims in Series: solving problem (8D/CAR) & Quality tools (5W, Ishikawa, FTA..), process check, tech. investigation on supplier parts, Non conformity Management (NCR / CAR) in production: containment , implementation & Fup of corrective actions.
-Project Management planning: supplier master schedule definition, main milestones (selection, RFQ, contract, tooling, IS, trial out, docs. ..)
-Supplier Selection/development: QCD study (RFQ/double source), Lead supplier crisis/Escalation, KPI supplier Level Up, resident Activity.
-Supplier Improvement: 6 sigma, Cost of poor Quality, Special focus (visual defect, Stock NG parts)
-Legal Negotiation of contracts/service level agreement terms and quality PPM level with supplier and link with customers contracts
-Cost Negotiation for suppliers claims process (Quality/logistic/Dev) & manufacturing disruption: sorting ,parts NG, admin, manpower, line stop.
-Quality system/Audit system: procedures creation, maintenance & improvement of AWE requirement/process, assignment/Fup of audit CAR..
-People management and recruitment process: Department of 10 people (Engineers, Technicians, Admin)
-IT project on SharePoint (CMS) DB for supplier Portal creation
AW Europe -Toyota Group
- Operations Quality Assurance Supervisor
2007 - 2013
Aisin AW Europe is a japanese company (TOYOTA Group) leader on production of cars integrated Navigation systems (GPS) and Automatic transmissions for almost all car makers.
Context of complex worldwide projects, working with several Tier partners (suppliers HW/SW and designers).
-APQP Gates projects & change Management (multi-disciplinary team) for US/Eu/Asia customers project (supervision of 3 engineers)
-PPAP (I.S Part) validation Management for customer interface and supplier interface, supplier performance indicator fup (supervision of 3 engineers)
-Customer claims management: solving problem, Customer /Management KPI reporting, escalation activity (supervision of 2 engineers and 1 technician)
-Project Management : Customer Q requirement review with CQA, Customer/Internal Q activities milestones definition and Follow Up , escalation/action plan in case of deviation, Coordination actions/meeting with AW sites in Germany, Japan and Belgium /Customer and Suppliers.
-Technical analysis for customer claims : Process check at electronic production and 8D solving problem/corrective action task force
-Lead auditor certified for Internal/supplier system/selection/process audits following ISO 9001/14001- TS 16949-customers Standards
-Quality Continuous improvement :APQP gates project, Lesson learn, quality awareness, spot audit
-Internal quality trainer :Control plan, FMEA, solving problem, audits, Statistic /SPC, APQP, PPAP, Metrology/MSA…)
-Quality system/manual maintenance and improvement (process, audit, procedures..)
-People management and recruitment (Engineers, Technicians)
-IT project support on Customer Claims Management DB designed on SharePoint CMS
Main Customer/Partner: Audi/VW, Toyota, Seat, Lamborghini, Porsche, Skoda, Bentley, GM, Opel, BMW, Lexus, NVidia, ,HAD, Delphi
VALEO
- APU Quality production responsible
Paris
2004 - 2007
Production of lighting systems (metal/plastic/electric part) for almost all majors car makers.
-All (kind) Non conformity Management in Manufacturing Area APU2 (plant’s largest area): containment, implementation and Fup action plan
- Process auditor certified VAQ (Valeo Audit Quality): APU 2 process lines qualification
-Continuous improvement workshop (plastic, heavy stamping, surface treatment, assy-test): Kaizen, TPM, SPC, FMEA process improvement
-Technical support for root causes analysis and solving problem task force: use of FTA (Factor Tree Analysis) ,QRQC and 8D
-Project leader of « Implementation of Statistical Process Control in production »: needs definition, planning project, suppliers sourcing for 3D Metrology machine and SPC SW, suppliers offers analysis, project budget (150 KE)
-Procedure and WI for production and training of production operators/staff.
CNRS
- Engineer Trainee in Research Material Laboratory LETAM
Paris
2004 - 2004
-Nanomaterials field, Europeans labs collaboration.
- Scheduling of hyper plastic déformation (ECAE: Equal Chanel Angular Extrusion) trials and results analysis.
-Caracterisation and Modelisation of material (aluminium and Magnesium allow) by calculation SW and experimentals method
-Use of experimentals methods : SEM (scanning electron microscope),TEM, X ray ,EBSD, samples preparation (polishing electrolytic…)…
RENAULT
- Production & Maintenance Engineer (intership)
Boulogne-Billancourt
2002 - 2003
-Put in place a TPM project (Total Productive Maintenance) in heavy industry :Metal sheet Clio2 workshop
-Use and training to continous improvement and quality tools (PDCA, 5S, FMEA, 5WHY, Ishykawa diag., poka yoké, 5W2H…) for root cause analysis to increase reactivity and productivity of machines.
-Optimisation of preventive maintenance plan