Mohamed Elhadj BARO
Ajouter
Mohamed Elhadj BARO
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CICR
- Ingénieur Génie Civil
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aby FALL
Ahmed-Tidjani DEH
Amadou DE
Assane SOUARE
Djibril LOUM
Mamadou Aliou SOW
Mamadou Moctar LY
Papa Ablaye SARR
Pape Assane DIOP
Pape Assane DIOP