Mohamed Fares AZIFOUR
Mohamed Fares AZIFOUR
AVIGNON
SMDC Logistique
maintenant
Leroy Merlin Sud Est
- Manager Supply Chain
Le Pontet
2011 - maintenant
Katoen Natie France
- Chef de Projet
2007 - maintenant
Castorama
- Resposnable Logistque
Templemars
2006 - 2006
Université Aix - Marseille III (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2006 - 2007
Supply Chain
University Of Portsmouth (Winston Churchill Avenue)
Winston Churchill Avenue
2005 - 2005
Commrece, Management, et Droit International
Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce
Avignon
2002 - 2005
Commerce Gestion Marketing
Augustine MAYARD
Bernard GILHODES
Bernard GILHODES
Christine GARNIER
Jalal BOUKHADA
Jeremy BARRAY
Sébastien DE LA VEGA
Thierry MAREC
Vanderstraeten CHARLES
Vincent HUGONNET