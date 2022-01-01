Menu

Mohamed FARHAT

Le Kram

En résumé

I'm an explorer and passionate of new technologies and Data Visualisation like Tableau and Qlikview, a quick learner, with strong analytical and interpersonal skills.
Operational Duties:
- Extract, organize, clean, structure data to provide reliable and timely information
- Applying data analysis and analytics to deliver business insights / drive action.

Skills: QlikView, Tableau, Advanced MS Excel, VBA, PowerPivot, MySQL, SQLSERVER, R

Mes compétences :
ACL
R
COBIT
SAP
SAS
SPSS
CISA
Comptabilité
Qlikview

Entreprises

  • Banque Zitouna - Data Analyst

    Le Kram 2014 - maintenant

  • Banque Zitouna - Internal Auditor

    Le Kram 2013 - maintenant

  • Université ezzitouna - Responsable de l'Observatoire Universitaire

    2011 - 2013

  • Mazars Tunisie - Audit IT

    Paris La Défense 2010 - 2011 Fonction : Auditeur en Système d’information chez Mazars Tunisie

    Missions :

    Interne :
    Développement des CAATS (Computer-Assisted Audit Techniques) et de l’utilisation d’ACL dans la société.

    Institutions Bancaires :
    Définition des plans d’audit IT (COBIT, ITIL) , Contrôles Généraux Informatique et sécurité informatique, Test des plans de continuité.

    Industrie :
    Audit SAP ERP (Configuration système, Separation of Duties Analysis, cycles financiers).

  • Institut Pasteur - Data Analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2010 -Description et Exploration des bases de données biologiques.
    -Utilisation des techniques Statistiques (ACP, cluster analysis, modèles bayésiens, Experimental design techniques…) pour l’exploitation des données biologiques.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De La Statistique Et De L'Analyse De L'Information De Tunis ESSAIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2009 Statistique et de l'Analyse de l'Information - Formation: Probabilité et Mathématique, RO, Modélisation économétrique, Langage de programmation (C, Java), SGBD (Oracle, Mysql), Analyse des données, Datamining, Processus Stochastiques, Time series, Ingénierie financière etc..

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs IPEIN (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2003 - 2005 Math-Physique

    MP

Réseau