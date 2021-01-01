Khalil GDOURA

-
International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance IDEA
- Technical Communication Officer (consultant)
2018 - maintenant
1- Layout design of a manual dedicated to electoral long-term observers from a gender perspective;
2- book and infographic design of Tunisia’s election data and legal framework prior to its first local ballot after revolution.
Media Diversity Institute MDI
- Information Designer (Consultant)
2017 - 2017
Layout design of a handbook dedicated to Journalists and Civil Society Organizations in Algeria to highlight the good practices in terms of Election Monitoring and Reporting.
GVC Italia
- Information Designer (Consultant)
2017 - 2017
Editorial design of various material to underline the outcomes and the insights of the project after its implementation in 6 countries of the MENA region.
Institut Tunisien des Etudes Stratégiques
- Information Designer (service provider)
2017 - 2017
Mission: Tunisia in 2025 is a global strategic study which aims at providing a full diagnosis, a strategic vision along with different approaches and actions covering six topics: State and Institutions, Defense and Security, Economy and sustained Development, Social Contract, Education and Culture and Foreign Affairs. My task is to make the 200 pages report easy to read and to navigate, through information design and editorial design techniques.
Democracy Reporting International DRI
- Information Designer
2016 - maintenant
Missions: Turning legal concepts and texts into easy-to-read infographics which must be included in a didactic book about the local elections and the decentralization process. DRI institution aims at providing journalists and media with insightful and understandable material to cover these topics in the best way possible, far from any confusion or misunderstanding. This project is a part of the second phase of the program "New Constitution Application in Tunisia", supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.
Global Productions
- Data Analyst
2014 - 2015
"Meli Melek" is an innovative media project which aims to introduce basic economic questions, issues and possible solutions suggested by national experts and experiences worldwide. Statistical data has to be media friendly, matching formats as different as infographics and short documentary films across talk programs, live debates and digital media.
Democracy International - MENA Office
- Data analyst and visualizer
2014 - 2015
Mining and visualizing election data in order to optimize the whole electoral process including the legal framework. The project is conceived and executed by “Mourakiboun” (Observers), a network of election monitoring organizations.
Friedrich-Ebert Foundation - Tunis Office
- Independent Data Visualizer at Friedrich Ebert Foundation
2013 - 2014
Contributing in a project powered by Friedrich-Ebert Foundation - Tunis and Al Bawsala citizen association (advocating more transparency in the first democratically elected parliament in Tunisia). The output - infographics - is expected to visualize the most important stages and odds during Tunisia's constitutional process. Data is made of large sets of text such as Constitution consecutive drafts, reports published by the deputies, opinions expressed by the Constitutional law experts and the civil society, etc. Data visualization may require preliminary text analysis and basic information verification.
Datalyz
- Consultant indépendant
2012 - maintenant
De formation en ingénierie statistique centrée sur l'information, je me suis intéressé à deux questions en particulier :
1- Comment retrouver la bonne information pour les entrepreneurs et les responsables de la communication digitale.
2- Comment rendre cette information ludique et attrayante pour optimiser la sensibilisation et le plaidoyer épaulés par des chiffres & processus d'intérêt public.
De là, je me suis spécialisé depuis 2012 dans (1) la veille concurrentielle et les digital analytics pour aide à la décision; et (2) la communication technique moyennant l'infographie, le design éditorial interactif et les vidéos d'animation.
Quelques Références (sur le long-terme)
> Société Civile : Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung (Tunisie, 2013/2014) -- Democracy International (Tunisie, 2014/2015) -- Mourakiboun (Tunisie, 2014+) -- Democracy Reporting International DRI (Tunisie, 2016+) -- GVC Italia (Tunisia, 2017) -- Media Diversity Institute (UK, 2017) -- International Foundation for Electoral Systems IFES (Tunisie, 2017) -- Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance IDEA (Tunisie, 2018+)
> Secteur public : Institut Tunisien des Etudes Stratégiques ITES (2017) -- Ministère de l'Energie et des Mines (Tunisie, 2016)
>Entreprises : The Human Codex (UK, 2018+) -- SDL Trados (Allemagne, 2017) -- Reflare (Japon, 2015 ..2017) -- GMTrading Ltd (Afrique du Sud, 2016/2017) -- Global Productions (Tunisie, 2014/2015) -- Promo Logic (Espagne, 2012 ..2014) -- Cyber Cité (France, 2008/2009)
Tunelyz.com
- Founder & Data journalist
2012 - maintenant
Website : www.tunelyz.com
Tunelyz is a local news website which is challenged by the huge and daily amounts of data and rumors. The website aims at bringing insightful data and articles to nationwide readers.
Products of the website :
- Data visualization using infographics and advanced charts.
- Checking and mining insights from public notices and datasets, government budget, and more.
Datalyz
- Consulting & Training Business Owner
Communication | Tunis
2012 - maintenant
Passionate agency at the crossroad of Data, Design & Digital, servicing Awareness, Education, and Entrepreneurship since 2010
Mining and transforming information since 2008, servicing profits, public, IGOs and NGOs worldwide. Services include :
- Competitive Intelligence & Digital Analytics for online-based businesses since 2008.
- Information and editorial design delivering infographics, booklets and media-friendly reporting since 2012.
- Knowledge management and one-to-one productivity coaching from 2019 onwards.
Editor of :
- Tunelyz : Data-Driven journal and newsletter & legal watch - since 2012
- SurfnTaste : Eye on Digital Startups, Economy, and Society - since 2012
- 7orra - Voice of Free Women & Young Talents across the MENA region - since 2008
- Afrikya : Destination Marketing, collaborative, limitless travel diary - since 2016
Clients & Partners - including and not limited to:
- Intergovernmental bodies: World Bank (2014/2015) - ILO (2014) - OECD (2018+),
- NGOs: Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung (2013/2014) - Democracy International (2014/2015) - Mourakiboun (2014+) - Democracy Reporting International DRI (2016+) - GVC Italia (2017) - Media Diversity Institute (UK, 2017) - International Foundation for Electoral Systems IFES (2017) - Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance IDEA (2018+) - National Democratic Institute NDI (2021+)
- Public Bodies : Tunisian Institute of Strategic Studies ITES (2017) -- Ministry of Energy and Mines (Tunisia, 2016)
- Businesses : Poshly Inc. (USA, 2020+) - Perleberg Pharma Partner (Germany, 2021) - The Human Codex (UK, 2018+) - SDL Trados (Germany, 2017) - Reflare (Japan, 2015-2017) - GMTrading Ltd (South Africa, 2016/2017) - Global Productions (Tunisia, 2014/2015) - Promo Logic (Spain, 2012 ..2014) - Cyber Cité (France, 2008/2009)
SurfnTaste.com
- Co-Fondateur & Rédacteur
2012 - 2012
Site : www.surfntaste.com
Je collabore à :
- la rédaction de revues sur les nouveautés du web tunisien : campagnes et culture pub, médias, conso, communautés, etc.
- la rédaction de fiches pratiques pour les webmarketers et internautes en général : testing des solutions pour le référencement, la productivité, ...
- la mise en place de partenariats avec des marques intéressés de tester des nouveaux concepts de vente et de marketing.
Socialbakers.com
- Local Partner
2011 - maintenant
Local website : www.socialbakers.com/facebook-statistics/tunisia
- Media partnership : releasing reports and facts about Facebook usage in Tunisia
- Watchfullness : updating latest brands and media on Facebook on Socialbakers listings.
Tounsia4Ever.com
- Co-Founder & Digital Planner
2010 - maintenant
Website : www.tounsia4ever.com
- Online marketing through netlinking, Social media optimization and sponsored links (Google Adwords)
- Copywriting for advertisers and PR agencies.
- Planning feminine related events, building win-win partnerships with media and brands.
- Web Analytics to improve website usability, optimize marketing plans and argue advertising bids.
ABC Webmarketing
- SEO Agent
2008 - 2009
- Website audit and performance analysis
- Link Building and Social Marketing
- Copywriting (SEO)