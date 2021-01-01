Khalil GDOURA

I am a statistician in love with visual arts. As a consultant and editor of Tunelyz.com, a data-driven journal, and newsletter, I translate figures and abstraction - including legislation - into media-friendly infographics and interactive material for businesses, NGOs, intergovernmental bodies, and a curious audience.



On the other hand, I have been investing in digital media to unleash Women Power since 2008 (7orra) grown into an incubator of newbie artists amid a vibrant revolutionary Tunisia. I value digital initiative which is the core of my second ezine (SurfnTaste.com).