I'm a chemical engineer graduated from NAtional School of Engineers in July 2011. Some people don't know what process engineering means but for me it's the most important and interesting thing that you can study. You can manage any industry and deal with any product and control any unit in the world if you just study process engineering.



Mes compétences :

Techniques de l'ingénieur

Outils informatique

Procédés industriels

procédés chimiques

Procédés gaz et fluides