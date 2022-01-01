Mohamed Fathi AKROUT

Mechanical / piping engineer , I have a strong experience more than 4 years in the field of mechanical & piping engineering associated with oil and gas and petrochemicals field.
Excellent leadership, communication, motivate my colleagues and build strong professional relationships.
Capacity to solve problems and meet the needs of project.
Mes compétences :
Autocad
project engineering design
develop technical documentation
chemical process design
VisuaLisp
Sheet metal
Pro/ENGINEER
P&ID
Oil Refineries
Heat Exchanger
HTML
Generators
General Arrangement Drawings
Develop the design
Delphi
Computer Assisted Design
Circuit Diagrams
C++
Autodesk Inventor