Mohamed Fathi AKROUT

Paris

En résumé

Mechanical / piping engineer , I have a strong experience more than 4 years in the field of mechanical & piping engineering associated with oil and gas and petrochemicals field.
Excellent leadership, communication, motivate my colleagues and build strong professional relationships.
Capacity to solve problems and meet the needs of project.

Mes compétences :
Autocad
project engineering design
develop technical documentation
chemical process design
VisuaLisp
Sheet metal
Pro/ENGINEER
P&ID
Oil Refineries
Heat Exchanger
HTML
Generators
General Arrangement Drawings
Develop the design
Delphi
Computer Assisted Design
Circuit Diagrams
C++
Autodesk Inventor

Entreprises

  • FOSTER WHEELER - Senior Piping Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Contractor is FOSTER
    WHEELER Italy, project is Tie-In and revamping, Petrobrazi crude Oil refinery, PETROM /
    OMV Group.

    My role is,

    * Coordinate Tie-In plan, locate best Tie-In points working closely with
    Construction department.
    * Unit inspection to ensure full conformity with assigned jobs. ;
    * Develop of Dismantling / Erection sketches and other related documentation.

  • Free lance - Consultant as & Piping & Field Engineer

    2010 - 2013 Tunisia and here in Italy.

    My role was,

    * Coordinate the plant layout and piping engineering activities working closely
    with process and civil works department.
    * Follow up of contractor's activities and ensure compliance with project
    specifications.
    * On site inspection to ensure that work is completed in line with approved
    drawings and procedures.

  • Chemprod S.r.l. - Senior Piping Engineer

    2008 - 2010 design.

    My role was,

    * Prepare general arrangement as per contractor requirements, ensuring full
    understanding of required scope of each work assignment, specifically relevant
    engineering drawings, applicable procedures (ASME, PED, ISO, API, UNI, ATEX ...),
    lines class and deviation if any, pumps, valves, flanges, fittings and equipments
    data sheet approval.
    * Developing piping routing and isometric sketches including Material Take Off MTO
    and other related documentation.
    * Onsite inspection to verify process performance and resolve system malfunction if
    any.
    * Ensuring that project is completed in accordance with guidelines of quality and
    safety performance.
    * Contribute to pre-commissioning operation working closely with commissioning
    department.

  • Membrane S.r.l. - Manufacturing Engineer

    2006 - 2008 treatment plants, Desalting packages through membranes Reverse Osmosis process.

    My role was,

    * Develop the design of project, piping and mechanical equipment using drafting
    tool and Computer Assisted Design (CAD) 2D/3D.
    * Read and interpret technical and schematic drawings including P&ID. ;
    * Specifying system component, ensure conformance with project engineering design
    and performance specifications
    * Developing, coordinating and monitoring aspects of production including selection
    of manufacturing methods, fabrication and operation of product designs through
    working closely with vendors.

  • Afors S.p.a. - Consultant as & Mechanical Designer

    1996 - 2006 The most important are:

    * Afors S.p.a. Cannon group, (Polyurethane plants production) Caronno pertusella,
    Varese, Italy. My role was to work closely with project engineer and develop
    technical documentation including 2D/3D drawings and schematic diagrams.

    * Pietro fiorentini S.p.a, (Oil & Gas treatment plants) Arcugnano Vicenza, Italy.
    I have worked on a very special heat exchanger project, costumer was the Twister
    Supersonic Gas Solution, Netherlands.

  • Free lance - Meccanical Engineer

    1987 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Injenieurs (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Degree