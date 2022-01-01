Menu

Mohamed FATNASSI

En résumé

Currently a Financial student in master 2, performed in parallel with the last year of engineering school.
Wishing to direct my career to the world of financial markets, and with a good training in finance, mathematics, computer science, and an analytical mind, I am very motivated to start my first steps in the world of finance.
I'm looking for a six-month internship to gain my first professional experience in this area which I have a great interest.

Mes compétences :
Macroéconomie
Machine Learning
Analyse financière
Finance de marché
Analyse de données
Big Data
Management opérationnel
Recherche Opérationnelle
Mathématiques appliquées
Génie industriel
CATIA
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
Latex
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Seaver - Trainee

    2016 - 2016 My internship was an opportunity to implement my knowledge in mathematics and finance. My mission as R&D team in the start-up Seaver was to develop algorithms to calculate, simulate and calibrate the different behaviors of horses during races (speed, trajectory, the height of the jump, the pushing force,. ..). The recorded signal was always noisy and contains several random behavior (Here I was inspired by the behavior of interest rates over time and the time series)

    Technical environment: Kalman Filter, Curves interest rates, Monte Carlo method (for error quantification)

  • Dräxlmaier group - Trainee

    2015 - 2015 - Designing a board conveyor with CATIA V5

    - Functional analysis

    - Analysis of needs and problems

  • Laboratory - Technician

    2011 - 2015 Member of the CCGC laboratory team during the last five summers.

    Our mission in the lab was to take delivery of the wheat samples, conduct analyzes, and then according to several criteria we assign the suitable price for this sample.

Formations

  • ENSIIE-Paris-Saclay

    Evry 2016 - 2017 Master 2

    Master 2 financial engineering: based on numerical methods for pricing with different ways and different programs (VBA, C ++), stochastic calculus and models of interest rates.

  • ENSIIE

    Evry 2015 - 2016 Engineering degree

    ENSIIE is one of the French public Grandes Ecoles of engineering, specialized in Computer Science, Financial engineering and Data Analysis

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2014 - 2016 Engineering degree

    It is a versatile academic training around various areas (mathematics, optimization, and macroeconomics) to always have a vision of optimization in order to improve business performance.

