Mohamed FATNASSI

Currently a Financial student in master 2, performed in parallel with the last year of engineering school.

Wishing to direct my career to the world of financial markets, and with a good training in finance, mathematics, computer science, and an analytical mind, I am very motivated to start my first steps in the world of finance.

I'm looking for a six-month internship to gain my first professional experience in this area which I have a great interest.



Mes compétences :

Macroéconomie

Machine Learning

Analyse financière

Finance de marché

Analyse de données

Big Data

Management opérationnel

Recherche Opérationnelle

Mathématiques appliquées

Génie industriel

CATIA

MySQL

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Matlab

Latex

C Programming Language