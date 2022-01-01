Retail
Mohamed FITAS
Mohamed FITAS
MEYTHET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ISR Injectobohr
- CT - Calculateur - Ingénieur Géotechnicien
2012 - maintenant
Société de Travaux Spéciaux - Penthaz (Suisse)
MIAGE
- Ingénieur d'Affaires mesures vibratoires
2010 - 2012
Mesures, Instrumentation et Analyses des Ouvrages.
GEOCONCEPT CONSULTANTS
- Ingénieur Géotechnicien
2010 - 2012
Bureau d'Etude Géotechnique
Sol Etude
- Ingénieur géotechnicien
2002 - 2010
Bureau d'Etude Géotechnique
Formations
Institut Geologie À Lapparent Cergy
Cergy Pontoise
maintenant
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris
2000 - 2001
Géotechnique
Institut Geologie À Lapparent Cergy
Cergy Pontoise
1997 - 2002
Géologie de l'Ingénieur
Réseau
Arnaud COULON
Bachira CHABOUR
Coralie PERROCHAIN
Francois AUER
Georges BONILLA
Julien CHÉREAU
Loïc MÉNARD
Vincent BLANCHARD