Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed GACI
Ajouter
Mohamed GACI
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique de gestion
Entreprises
Ambassade de la République Argentine a Alger
- Correspondant Informatique
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Formation En Techniques De Gestion (EFTG) (Alger)
Alger
2000 - 2001
Injenieur d'Affaires option Informatique de Gestion
Informatique de Gestion
Réseau
Chakib SENHADJI
Fella BATACHE
Issam Eddine REDJIL
Mehdi MEHNI
Miguel Angel HILDMANN
Mohamed OUKIL
Mohamed OUKIL
Yacine ABDELKADER
Yasmine BERRAH