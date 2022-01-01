Menu

Mohamed GHACHEM

PUTEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lua
Global Positioning System
MySQL
LabVIEW
JavaX
Java
C++
Xilinx
XML
Visual Basic
VHDL
Ubuntu
UML/OMT
Turbo Pascal
Simulink
SQL
Rational Rose
PC Hardware
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Project
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
GPRS
GPIB
FPGA
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
Diodes
Corel Paradox for Windows
C Programming Language
Borland JBuilder
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe

Entreprises

  • Université de Limoges (France) - Ingénieur

    2013 - 2013 -Développement d’une application de contrôle de présence des étudiants aux cours/TD/TP et aux examens en utilisant la carte étudiant dual interface :
    o Conception de la solution et rédaction de cahier de charge
    o Développement de la solution avec ARDUINO et C++
    o Réalisation d’un prototype de lecteur de carte à puce sans contact
    o Développement en Javax.smartcardio et Lua des applications qui explorent les continus de carte à puce dual-interface (Carte bancaire, carte étudiant, carte Vital, carte SIM).
    -Conception et développement en Java/MySQL de l’application de gestion de présence des étudiants et des professeurs

  • SMART VISION - Technicien

    2012 - 2012  Installation et maintenance de caméra de surveillance, caméras Infra rouge, Jour et nuit, Caméra IP, DVR (Evertek, etc).
     Installation et maintenance des systèmes d'alarmes (Paradox, etc).
     Pointeuses multimédia, pointeuses à empreintes, à badges RFID, électroniques à fiches ...
     Installation de GPS/GPRS.

  • AUTOPERFECT - Technicien

    2011 - 2011  Analyse des enregistrements CAN.
     Analyse et Validation des messageries CAN Tableau de bord.
     Test et Validation logiciel et hardware des tableaux de bord.

  • ISITCOM - Technicien

    2010 - 2010  Réalisation d’un projet « Automate_Siemens Step7_300 » : Commande d’un chariot se déplaçant en deux points « départ » et « arrivée ». Utilisation de la méthode GEMMA, variation de vitesse.

Formations

  • Université Limoges

    Limoges 2013 - 2016 Master architecture des réseaux et technologies induites des circuits de communications

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 2011 - 2013 Master Professionnel Systèmes Embarqués

Réseau