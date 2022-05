Mohamed GHANMI

Economist, fouding manager of Horizon Consulting

www.horizon-consulting.info

Studies and Consulting tunisian firm, Horizon Consulting operates in Tunisia and abroad in various fields and engineering. With a desire to diversify, Horizon Consulting is involved in all disciplines of economic and social development: development of sector strategies (agriculture, industry, tourism, urban planning, employment), feasibility studies, engineering and retail (planning, urban transport, water, agricultural development, agricultural engineering, energy, environment, etc. .)...



Mes compétences :

Feasibility Studies

GIS

Remote sensing