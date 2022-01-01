Mohamed GHARSALLAH

Mes compétences :
IVR
VoIP
USSD
IMS
Messaging (SMS, MMS, VSMS ...)
2G, 3G
VAS
GSM
SMS
Télécommunications
Entreprises
Orange
- VAS Functional & Technical Architect at ORANGE Labs Tunisia (ORANGE GROUP)
Paris2013 - maintenantValue Added Services Design and enhancement to fullfill Orange Group Marketing Needs.
Redaction of the Architecture document for the new VAS Projects.
Technical advice and recommendations on implementation of VAS projects.
Coordinate with Marketing in order to implement and launch new VAS according to the Orange Group Road MAP
....
TUNISIANA
- Chef de Service Implémentation VAS
Tunis2012 - 2013- Coordinate with Marketing in order to implement and launch new VAS Services, Promotions and Strategy.
- Manage the implementation aspects of roll-out the VAS products and Solutions (USSD Servicesn SMSC, VMS, Missed Call Alert, IVR, RingBackTone, BGM, USSD, SDP, GGSN, Blackberry, MTV, Hosted Services...).
- After the evaluation of the RFQs, communicate and Negotiate the VAS with the Vendor and seek inputs on possible changes to improve the solution.
- Ensure and Plan the Rollout, Swap, Reengineering and Commissioning of VAS solutions to fulfill the operator needs and be aligned with its Road Map.
-Trouble shooting using the Tools: Wiresharak, K12/K15 Nettest Anritsu Italy ,ethereal...
- Good knowledge of Mobile operator organization & activities : Technical, customer service, IT, Marketing, commercial, Distribution, Logistics, Reporting, Troubleshooting, CRM, Customer Strategy
TUNISIANA
- Expert Sénior VAS (Services à Valeurs Ajoutés)
Tunis2006 - 2012
Formations
INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)