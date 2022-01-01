Mohamed GHNAINIA

A highly efficient, methodical and talented quality assurance supervisor who has considerable experience of developing and implementing effective quality control processes and structures in a manufacturing and corporate environment.
Possessing a good understanding of the essentials of safety and quality. Strong customer service experience, and a background of achievement in supporting all levels of management and working to set schedules and deadlines.
Looking for a company which will challenge my problem solving skills and allow me to continue to develop my knowledge and potential
Mes compétences :
Norme ISO 14001
Norme ISO 9001 V2008
OHSAS 18001
ISO 22000
Audit qualité
QSE
Cartographie des processus
Modélisation de processus
Accréditation
Agroalimentaire
Norme HSE
