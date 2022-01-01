Mohamed GHODHBANI

Profile:
• Project Engineer certified PMP® (N° 2159645)
• 12 years of experience in the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of gas processing, oil refining and petrochemical plant facilities.
• Strong experience in EPCC and Owner Operations managing capital and small sustaining projects.
• Good experience to lead and manage project teams with accountability for all aspects of project delivery, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and commissioning.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
• Strong project management skills Project management knowledge, especially in engineering, procurement management and field construction
• Experience in managing high performing multidisciplinary teams
• Ability to simultaneously handle several ongoing projects
• Decision making ability and leadership skills
• Time management and organization skills
• Good interpersonal and communication skills
• Familiarity with applicable industry design standards for oil and gas such as ASME and API codes.
Mes compétences :
Soudage
API
Contrôle qualité
Industrie
Production
Planification
Qualité
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Management
Gaz naturel
Conseil
Pétrochimie
Pétrole
Gestion de contrats
Construction
Raffinage