Mohamed GHODHBANI

Paris

En résumé

Profile:
• Project Engineer certified PMP® (N° 2159645)
• 12 years of experience in the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of gas processing, oil refining and petrochemical plant facilities.
• Strong experience in EPCC and Owner Operations managing capital and small sustaining projects.
• Good experience to lead and manage project teams with accountability for all aspects of project delivery, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and commissioning.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
• Strong project management skills Project management knowledge, especially in engineering, procurement management and field construction
• Experience in managing high performing multidisciplinary teams
• Ability to simultaneously handle several ongoing projects
• Decision making ability and leadership skills
• Time management and organization skills
• Good interpersonal and communication skills
• Familiarity with applicable industry design standards for oil and gas such as ASME and API codes.

Mes compétences :
Soudage
API
Contrôle qualité
Industrie
Production
Planification
Qualité
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Management
Gaz naturel
Conseil
Pétrochimie
Pétrole
Gestion de contrats
Construction
Raffinage

Entreprises

  • OMV (Tunesien) Production GmbH - Senior Project Engineer

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Responsibilities :

    - Provide support to Project Manager for progress monitoring, change management, status reporting, managing contractors’ work and delivering the complete project objectives including project close outs.
    - Assist development of projects & contracts scope of work / supply, tender documents, selection of vendors & contractors, project completion, close out, and lessons learned reports.
    - Liaise with other functions & groups for execution of project activities.
    - Coordinate with contractors and provide support for managing contractor’s work.
    - Provide updates or adjustments to the project plan as necessary to ensure the project continues to meet its key deliverables.
    - Follow the projects through procurement, fabrication, construction & commissioning and liaise technical support during these activities.

    Project : NAWARA CPF Project /South Gas Development Project

  • OMV (Tunesien) Production GmbH - Senior Project Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2016 - Support senior management in defining contracting strategies for pipelines and EPC scopes;
    - Prepare detailed scope of work for different project lots and Statement of Requirements;
    - Manage the technical interfaces between scopes and liaise with Contractors during engineering and construction phases;
    - Ensure consistency in various tender documentations, deliverables & ITT documents;
    - Participate in the technical analysis of offers, make recommendations as per best technical terms and assist in vendor selection;
    - Close monitoring of site construction works
    - Support site team during Mechanical Completion and commissioning phases.

    Project : Anaguid East Development Project

    - Wellpads :Installation of well sites equipments (Power gensets for ESPs,WHCPs, etc) for 7 wells.,
    - Installation of well site facilities of Anaguid wells (07) and Installation of 4inch flowlines (30 km length) routed from the well pads to the gathering EPF ; (Unit rate contract)
    - Construction of Anaguid Gathering Point ; EPF (Rental with purchase option contract),
    - Construction of 8 inch multiphase pipeline (52 Km), 02 Line Valve Stations and installation of receiving facilities including Tie-ins to existing CPF facilities (EPCC Contract).

  • OMV (Tunesien) Production GmbH - Project Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Responsibilities :

    - Coordinate with head office project team on day-today progress of work activities, procurement and operations to ensure timely completion of the project.
    - Lead the Weekly Progress Meetings and track action logs.
    - Monitor work in progress and prepare weekly and monthly reports.
    - Coordinate with Cost Control Engineer to closely monitor material, personnel and equipment costs and generate variance reports as and when required.
    - Ensure tracking of design changes during construction phases and support for the implementation of MOC process.
    - Coordinates materials and assists in the logistics, its shipment and receipt at construction site.
    - Coordinate with Construction Superintendent the execution of construction activities in full compliance with Company HSSE and Quality Standards.
    - Support site team during Mechanical Completion and commissioning phases

    Project : Gas Valorization Project

    - Installation of Gas Compressors Packages, unit rate contract
    - Hook-up to the existing CPF facilities, unit rate contract
    - Construction of export pipeline (6’’, length 6 Km), unit rate contract

  • EMCO (Engineering, Management & Contracting) - Project Engineer

    2012 - 2013 Responsibilities :

    - Assist Project Manager in preparing the Project Execution Plan, Quality Management Plan.
    - Inputs to Project Risk Identification sessions and follow up assigned Risk Mitigation actions.
    - Ensure the project is being executed according to client contractual requirement, project management plans.
    - Organizing weekly model review and Work Release Package (Scope) meeting. Preparing and issuing meeting notes.
    - Progress measurement and preparation of weekly progress report.
    - Captures the changes from client and raise the change notice and follow up for its approval.
    - Controlling and tracking of man-hours, progress of physical deliverables.
    - Critical issues, problems, potential changes are communicated to the Lead office in a timely manner for resolution.
    - Respond to Client’s and Site queries.

    Projects :
    1. Project : Installation of new cartridge filters for 32’’ gas pipeline, EPC Contract
    Client : MELLITAH O&G / ZOUARA / LYBIA
    2. Project : M&B Firefighting system upgrading, EPC Contract
    Client : Eni Tunisia B.V. / TAZARKA / TUNISIA

  • TIC (Technique Inspection & control) - Project Coordinator

    2010 - 2011 Responsibilities:

    - Support the Technical manager to prepare the technical offers, basis of estimation and project costs.
    - Assign qualified inspectors, control and monitor all inspection activities on site according to Client specifications and applicable standards.
    - Support the Technical Manager to check and approve all quality and inspection documents (inspection procedures, Quality Plans, Inspection and Testing Plans, Inspection check list, welders’ qualifications, Welding procedures, Inspection reports, etc...)
    - Follow-up project scope, schedule and cost and report the projects status in weekly basis.
    - Liaise with the Client to prepare and implement site notification procedure, qualification matrix and progress reporting procedure.
    - Direct inspection and testing procedures of work and analyse quality concerns identified. Ensure that corrective action plans are initiated, monitored and closed in due time.

    Main Projects :
    1. Inspection of oil storage tanks
    Clients: TOTAL, Shell, ENI, BGT, MARETAP
    2. NDT Inspections related to the construction of 6 LNG storage spheres 4000 m3
    Client: BI / ENTREPOSE / SNDP
    3. Pressure vessels inspections of Haouaria, Feriana and Sbikha Facilities
    Client: SERGAZ / ENI TUNISIA
    4. NDT and Integrity inspection activities of BGT Hannibal Plant Facilities
    Client: British Gas Tunisia -Sfax

  • SOTACIB (Cement Company) / TUNSIA CIMENTS MOLINS GRGOUP - Project Engineer

    2007 - 2010 Responsibilities :
    - Monitor the progress on site, including the reception and installation of equipment.
    - Follow the progress of engineering and procurement.
    - Support the Project Manager to Control the project schedule to meet deadlines.
    - Troubleshooting and identifying issues and resolutions that may affect the time line or budget.
    - Liaise with discipline supervisors to Identify and follow construction issues.
    - Develop and implement quality control programs.
    - Support site team during Mechanical Completion and commissioning phases
    - Coordinate with Operation the handover, training and documentations.

    - Project : Construction of new white cement plant SOTACIB, FERIANA / EPCC contract
    - Contractor : POLYSIUS

Formations

  • Project Management Institute PMI (USA)

    USA 2017 - 2018 Project Management Professional - PMP® / N° 2159645

  • American Petroleum Institute (USA)

    USA 2012 - 2012 Certified API 510 Pressure Vessel Inspector / N° 49702

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs De Tunis ENIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2007 Engineer

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Tunis - IPEIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2004

  • Lycée Pilote Gafsa (LPG) (Gafsa)

    Gafsa 1998 - 2002 High School Graduation

