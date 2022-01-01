Mohamed GHODHBANI

Profile:

• Project Engineer certified PMP® (N° 2159645)

• 12 years of experience in the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of gas processing, oil refining and petrochemical plant facilities.

• Strong experience in EPCC and Owner Operations managing capital and small sustaining projects.

• Good experience to lead and manage project teams with accountability for all aspects of project delivery, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and commissioning.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• Strong project management skills Project management knowledge, especially in engineering, procurement management and field construction

• Experience in managing high performing multidisciplinary teams

• Ability to simultaneously handle several ongoing projects

• Decision making ability and leadership skills

• Time management and organization skills

• Good interpersonal and communication skills

• Familiarity with applicable industry design standards for oil and gas such as ASME and API codes.



Mes compétences :

Soudage

API

Contrôle qualité

Industrie

Production

Planification

Qualité

Mécanique

Gestion de projet

Management

Gaz naturel

Conseil

Pétrochimie

Pétrole

Gestion de contrats

Construction

Raffinage