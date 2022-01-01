Menu

Mohamed GHOUAL

RELIZANE

En résumé

Your business needs systems designers with productive information values ​​added to new inteligente deployment plans, specifications optimum specification clauses.
You have important goals that seem impossible to achieve?
Believe me, let me help you by giving me the challenges!

GHOUAL WITH YOU !!!!

Mes compétences :
Administration système
Cahier des charges
Internet
Delphi
SQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Cisco Switches/Routers
RESEAU LAN
Direction de projet
Microsoft Project
SGBD Oracle
Tableaux de bord

Entreprises

  • Sonelgaz - Ingénieur en informatique

    2011 - maintenant Nom de l'entreprise : sonelgaz
    Type : Entreprise Publique
    Secteur d'activité : Informatique, Télécom, Internet

    01 Analyse des besoins et veille technologique
    Recueillir l'information nécessaire et étudier les besoins d'équipements matériels et logiciels.
    Préconiser les solutions informatiques en réponse aux besoins matériels et conseiller sur les choix
    finaux.
    Rédiger le cahier des charges contenant les spécifications techniques des équipements.
    02-Mise en place et intégration des systèmes d'exploitation retenus
    Concevoir ou adapter les logiciels de base sélectionnés.
    Configurer et dimensionner les solutions hardware retenues en fonction des performances requises par
    les logiciels.
    03-Maintenance du système d'information
    Diagnostiquer et réparer les pannes et les dysfonctionnements liés au hardware ou aux logiciels.
    Assurer une maintenance évolutive et corrective en fonction des grandes évolutions technologiques et de
    la satisfaction des utilisateurs.
    Former et sensibiliser les utilisateurs aux réseaux et à la sécurité afin d'optimiser l'utilisation qu'ils en font.
    RESEAU
    DCS
    ORACLE
    GMAO
    PABX
    TÉLÉSURVEILLANCE
    CAHIER CHARGE MAINTENANCE ET ACQUISITION TÉLÉSURVEILLANCE
    CAHIER CHARGE MISE A NIVEAU COSWIN

  • Institut informatique - Professeur en informatique

    2007 - 2011 Type : Administration
    Secteur d'activité : Informatique, Télécom, Internet

    SGBD SQL SERVER
    CISCO
    RESEAU
    DELPHI

  • Cadastre domaine - Administrateur BDD ingres

    1998 - 2007 01 -Administration et maintenance des bases de données
    Garantir la disponibilité et la qualité des données par le maintien d'un bon niveau de performance
    (rapidité des traitements, suivi de la volumétrie...).
    Assurer le suivi des outils de supervision et étudier l'ensemble des incidents survenus afin de
    comprendre leur gravité et leur origine.
    Définir des normes qualité et élaborer des tableaux de bord pour en assurer le suivi.
    02-Support technique et assistance aux utilisateurs
    ADMINISTRATEUR BASE DE DONNEES
    SQL SERVER
    SYSTEME SCO UNIX
    SYSTEME INFORMATION GEOGRAPHIQUE ARCVIEW , MAPINFO

Formations

  • IFEG (Algiers)

    Algiers 2012 - 2012 ms project

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie D'ORAN Mohamed Boudiaf (USTO-MB) (Oran)

    Oran 1991 - 1996 INGENIEUR ETAT EN INFORMATIQUE GENIE LOGICIEL

