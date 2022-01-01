Menu

Mohamed Habib CHALLOUF

TUNISIE

En résumé

Technical skills
• Develop, maintain, troubleshoot, enhance and document components develop by self and others.
• Leading the Odoo technical and server administration teams.
• Participate in requirement analysis.
• Prepare the required servers.
• Deploy and configure the projects on the Company and client servers.
• Support the client for the technical and server issues.
• Upgrading the modules technically to fit with the different Odoo versions (V8.0 , V9.0 , V10 )
• Conduct development effort estimations.
• Use best practices and coding standards.
• Provide accurate and detailed weekly task reports.
• Conduct thorough unit testing and integration testing for the whole system.
•Review modules code and ensuring coding standards are followed

Functional Skills:
•Analyze customers’ needs and business processes to map them properly with Odoo.
•Perform complete gap analysis for customer requirements.
•Define which requirements will need implementer configurations and which will need development customizations.
•Perform the complete system implementation and advanced configurations.
•Provide complete documentation for tasks needing development.
•Follow up with developers and test the modules/functions developed.
•Accompany customers in the full delivery cycle from software configuration to go-live.
•Coach customers on how to use Odoo efficiently.
•Deliver Odoo functional training sessions on site or online.
•Support the sales team during pre-sales.

odoo Apps
- I realised.
— (color_reports_templates(V8,V9,V10) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/10.0/color_reports_templates/
— (Creative – Theme) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/themes/8.0/creative_theme/
— (BoxMe – Theme) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/themes/8.0/boxme_theme/
— Module provides SMS sending easilyindividually or collectively :https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/odoosms/
— Tunisia - Payroll : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/l10n_tn_paye/
— Tunisia - Accounting : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/l10n_tn/

Mes compétences :
Android
Openerp
Lunix/Unix
Python
Django
Gestion de projet
Scrum
ITIL
Business Process Management
Odoo ERP
Python Programming
PostgreSQL
EDI
Production Maintenance
Personal Home Page
Oracle ERP
Oracle 10G
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Merise Methodology
Linux
Journals
HTML5
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Bulletins
Alfresco

Entreprises

  • Tenovar Ltd - Computer engineer /Consultant Odoo

    2016 - maintenant

  • SIAT - Computer engineer /Consultant Odoo,SIAT

    Louviers 2012 - 2016 Projects:
    Sipco Project: industrial society :
    – Sep 2013 until Now.
    - Drafting the specification and the tendering procedure during the deployment phase.
    -Multi-company
    -Module CRM, Sales, Purchasing, Inventory, Accounting, HR
    -Module-specific management of production.
    HR Payroll & Payroll Accounting (https://www.openerp.com/apps/7.0/l10n_tn_paye/)
    – August 2013
    Details:
    - Project is to generate Payslips of employee using Salary Structure defined for
    employee in the contract.Payslips calculation using resource scheduling of employee
    and holidays taken during the month. Also generate Accounting entries.
    - Project is to creation of generic Salary Rules which are going to be used in
    different Salary Structure. Generate Payslip report.
    Responsibilities:
    - Prepare tasks for team-members and reviewing all the code deliverable
    - Involved in preparing work estimation and monitoring on the tasks to ensure that it
    meets the planned deadlines.
    - Review the dependencies of project with Inter related ERP modules.
    - Synchronization of work/merge proposals from team members.
    Responsible for Team Appraisal.
    - Daily meeting with team-members to review the team deliverables.
    - Discussions with Project Manager for the Project Improvement and Changes.
    - Test scenario creation using YAML.
    - Documentation of Project
    Account Asset (https://www.openerp.com/apps/7.0/l10n_tn_immo/):
    – jully 2013
    Details:
    - Project is to manage the assets owned by a company or an individual and compute
    depreciation lines based on time method and computation method given on the
    asset.
    - Asset can be creating by two way using supplier invoice or manually. User can
    create Accounting entries for Depreciation lines using the button available on line.
    History available to show the user to changes made on duration (time method).
    - User can define Asset categories which can be link to Asset and also create Asset
    hierarchy by giving parent on Asset. Asset manager can see the Analysis report
    made for Asset which gives him answer of various analyses of Assets.
    Responsibilities:
    - Research on various Asset Management Systems.
    - Assign tasks to team-members and check their daily progress
    - Involved in preparing Work estimation and monitoring on the tasks to ensure that it
    meets the planned deadlines.
    - Discussions with project manager for the project improvement and changes
    - Weekly and Monthly Status report to project manager in Belgium and analysis of
    timesheets of team member.
    - Documentation of Project.
    Check the community branches for better improvement in the project.
    Given Accounting Module training to team-members so that they can work on Asset
    Dimadeal Project: International distribution company :
    – August 2012 – February 2013
    - Multi-company, multi-currency.
    - Module management company based on the csv files.
    - Payroll Module Tunisia.
    - Module under the Tunisian accounting standards.
    - CRM, sales, purchasing, fleet ...
    Tunisia Accounting (https://www.openerp.com/apps/7.0/l10n_tn/):
    – june2012
    Project is about to improveTunisia localization.
    Improve chart of accounts for Private/Partnership Company and Public Company.
    And General ledger report print with Specific

  • Open vision - Computer engineer / OpenERP Developer,OpenVision Tunisie

    Москва 2011 - 2012

  • Stream Global Services - Responsable

    Angers 2011 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

