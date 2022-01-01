Mohamed Habib CHALLOUF

Technical skills

• Develop, maintain, troubleshoot, enhance and document components develop by self and others.

• Leading the Odoo technical and server administration teams.

• Participate in requirement analysis.

• Prepare the required servers.

• Deploy and configure the projects on the Company and client servers.

• Support the client for the technical and server issues.

• Upgrading the modules technically to fit with the different Odoo versions (V8.0 , V9.0 , V10 )

• Conduct development effort estimations.

• Use best practices and coding standards.

• Provide accurate and detailed weekly task reports.

• Conduct thorough unit testing and integration testing for the whole system.

•Review modules code and ensuring coding standards are followed



Functional Skills:

•Analyze customers’ needs and business processes to map them properly with Odoo.

•Perform complete gap analysis for customer requirements.

•Define which requirements will need implementer configurations and which will need development customizations.

•Perform the complete system implementation and advanced configurations.

•Provide complete documentation for tasks needing development.

•Follow up with developers and test the modules/functions developed.

•Accompany customers in the full delivery cycle from software configuration to go-live.

•Coach customers on how to use Odoo efficiently.

•Deliver Odoo functional training sessions on site or online.

•Support the sales team during pre-sales.



odoo Apps

- I realised.

— (color_reports_templates(V8,V9,V10) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/10.0/color_reports_templates/

— (Creative – Theme) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/themes/8.0/creative_theme/

— (BoxMe – Theme) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/themes/8.0/boxme_theme/

— Module provides SMS sending easilyindividually or collectively :https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/odoosms/

— Tunisia - Payroll : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/l10n_tn_paye/

— Tunisia - Accounting : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/l10n_tn/



Mes compétences :

Android

Openerp

Lunix/Unix

Python

Django

Gestion de projet

Scrum

ITIL

Business Process Management

Odoo ERP

Python Programming

PostgreSQL

EDI

Production Maintenance

Personal Home Page

Oracle ERP

Oracle 10G

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

Merise Methodology

Linux

Journals

HTML5

ECLiPSe

Cascading Style Sheets

C++

C Programming Language

Bulletins

Alfresco