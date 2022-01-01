Mohamed Habib CHALLOUF

Technical skills
• Develop, maintain, troubleshoot, enhance and document components develop by self and others.
• Leading the Odoo technical and server administration teams.
• Participate in requirement analysis.
• Prepare the required servers.
• Deploy and configure the projects on the Company and client servers.
• Support the client for the technical and server issues.
• Upgrading the modules technically to fit with the different Odoo versions (V8.0 , V9.0 , V10 )
• Conduct development effort estimations.
• Use best practices and coding standards.
• Provide accurate and detailed weekly task reports.
• Conduct thorough unit testing and integration testing for the whole system.
•Review modules code and ensuring coding standards are followed
Functional Skills:
•Analyze customers’ needs and business processes to map them properly with Odoo.
•Perform complete gap analysis for customer requirements.
•Define which requirements will need implementer configurations and which will need development customizations.
•Perform the complete system implementation and advanced configurations.
•Provide complete documentation for tasks needing development.
•Follow up with developers and test the modules/functions developed.
•Accompany customers in the full delivery cycle from software configuration to go-live.
•Coach customers on how to use Odoo efficiently.
•Deliver Odoo functional training sessions on site or online.
•Support the sales team during pre-sales.
odoo Apps
- I realised.
— (color_reports_templates(V8,V9,V10) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/10.0/color_reports_templates/
— (Creative – Theme) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/themes/8.0/creative_theme/
— (BoxMe – Theme) : https://www.odoo.com/apps/themes/8.0/boxme_theme/
— Module provides SMS sending easilyindividually or collectively :https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/odoosms/
— Tunisia - Payroll : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/l10n_tn_paye/
— Tunisia - Accounting : https://www.odoo.com/apps/modules/8.0/l10n_tn/
Mes compétences :
Android
Openerp
Lunix/Unix
Python
Django
Gestion de projet
Scrum
ITIL
Business Process Management
Odoo ERP
Python Programming
PostgreSQL
EDI
Production Maintenance
Personal Home Page
Oracle ERP
Oracle 10G
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Merise Methodology
Linux
Journals
HTML5
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Bulletins
Alfresco
Pas de formation renseignée