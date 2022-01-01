Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed HAJJAJI
Ajouter
Mohamed HAJJAJI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
HR ACCESS
PEOPLESOFT
SAP HCM
SuccessFactors
Entreprises
Accenture
- Consultant HCM - Associate Manager
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Webhelp
- Responsable MOA et Reporting SIRH / Oracle - People Soft
2007 - 2010
Maroc Telecom
- Chargé d'étude MOA / SIRH /HRACCES
Rabat
2001 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelaziz BAFDILI
Abdelkrim ES SOUFY
Abdeslam LAHJOUJI
Dalal MOUNAFIA
Ilias AL QASSAR
Imane EL ALAOUI
Jamal LAARAGE
Mahmoud THILI
Tahar SADIKI
Touria ILILLOU