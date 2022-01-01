Menu

Mohamed HAJJAJI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HR ACCESS
PEOPLESOFT
SAP HCM
SuccessFactors

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Consultant HCM - Associate Manager

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • Webhelp - Responsable MOA et Reporting SIRH / Oracle - People Soft

    2007 - 2010

  • Maroc Telecom - Chargé d'étude MOA / SIRH /HRACCES

    Rabat 2001 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

