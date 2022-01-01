Mohamed HAJJI

I have learned through my experiences and my studies how to analyse my environment and identify its potential in order to favor value creation.
For example transforming issues into solutions is a challenge that I am willing to take up.
During my experiences I have learned to adapt to the requirements and processes of each company I worked for and how to deal with the multitude of daily challenges offered by a HR position.
Dynamic, adaptable, self-motivated & interpersonal skills, this is how my colleagues/friends describe me.
These are also the values I have learned from my first job and these are also the values and skills I want to provide to you
Mes compétences :
Conseil rh
Gestion des ressources humaines
Management
SAP
Veille juridique
Ressources humaines
Gestion financière
Développement RH
Recrutement
Formation