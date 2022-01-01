Mohamed HAJJI

I have learned through my experiences and my studies how to analyse my environment and identify its potential in order to favor value creation.

For example transforming issues into solutions is a challenge that I am willing to take up.

During my experiences I have learned to adapt to the requirements and processes of each company I worked for and how to deal with the multitude of daily challenges offered by a HR position.



Dynamic, adaptable, self-motivated & interpersonal skills, this is how my colleagues/friends describe me.

These are also the values I have learned from my first job and these are also the values and skills I want to provide to you



Mes compétences :

Conseil rh

Gestion des ressources humaines

Management

SAP

Veille juridique

Ressources humaines

Gestion financière

Développement RH

Recrutement

Formation