Mohamed HAJJI

montbonnot saint martin

En résumé

I have learned through my experiences and my studies how to analyse my environment and identify its potential in order to favor value creation.
For example transforming issues into solutions is a challenge that I am willing to take up.
During my experiences I have learned to adapt to the requirements and processes of each company I worked for and how to deal with the multitude of daily challenges offered by a HR position.

Dynamic, adaptable, self-motivated & interpersonal skills, this is how my colleagues/friends describe me.
These are also the values I have learned from my first job and these are also the values and skills I want to provide to you

Mes compétences :
Conseil rh
Gestion des ressources humaines
Management
SAP
Veille juridique
Ressources humaines
Gestion financière
Développement RH
Recrutement
Formation

Entreprises

  • Eaton - HRS Team Leader EMEA Eastern countries

    montbonnot saint martin 2018 - maintenant

  • Eaton - Senior HRS Coordinator Western Countries

    montbonnot saint martin 2017 - maintenant

  • Eaton - HR Senior Analyst EMEA

    montbonnot saint martin 2016 - maintenant

  • Faurecia - HR & Administration Officer

    2015 - 2015 - HR Development :

    + Support the operational on all the domains of Human Ressources (recruitment, integration, training, labor law..)
    + Induction of interns and apprentices / Schools Partnership: (12 interns and 31 apprentices)
    + School Relations l'ESSEC, HEC, EDHEC, CIFFOP ASSAS, CFA
    + Competencies development : measurement of internal/external training needs. Training plans coordinator
    + Development, application & follow-up of the on-boarding process
    + Recruitment management
    + HR Reporting : follow-up and updating HR KPI
    + Internal Communication
    + Internal HR events organisation
    + Internal Newsletter coordination & creation

    - Staff Administration :

    + Follow-up and updating Staff folders
    + Contract preparation, amendments and certificates
    + Statement to social welfare bodies : DARES, DPAE, DMMO, INSEE
    + Follow-up of the variable elements of the payroll
    + Follow-up of the internal/external training needs
    + Monthly reporting entrances/exits

    I advised managers on issues related to their apprentices/trainees and needs
    I provided assistance in any HR related topics

  • Groupe Casino - HR Development Officer

    Saint-Étienne 2013 - 2015 + Recruitment, integration & training management
    ­+ Operational Manager
    + Staff Administration Management (DPAE, RUP, VM, CPAM…)
    + Annual assessment interviews
    ­+ Follow-up of social relationships
    + Training projects management
    + Budgets Management
    + Social Control Management

    I advised managers on issues related to their team
    I provided assistance in any HR & business related topics
    I put in place Performance improvement Plans

  • Groupe Leader / Leader Intérim - Recruitment Specialist

    2012 - 2012 ­+ Recruitment, from the job profiling to the work contract
    + On-Line publishing recruitment announcements
    + Management and follow-up of the unsolicited applications
    + Conducting individual appraisal interviews
    + Staff administration management
    + End of contracts management (dismissals, contractual terminations)

    I provided assistance in any HR and business related topics

  • Conexio - Business Developer

    La Rochelle 2009 - 2011 + Direct marketing
    + Customer portfolio development ( B2B insurances)

  • KFC - HR Development Officer

    2008 - 2009 + Recruitment, integration and staff training
    + Operational management
    + Social control management
    + COS/COL management

    I provided assistance in any management related topics

  • McDonald's Corporation - Production Assistant

    guyancourt 2004 - 2007 + Demonstrate dynamism & reactivity
    + Being adaptable
    + Have interpersonal skills
    + Have a strong motivation & physical resistance
    + Know how to get organized

    This is how I've learned about job values. A student job that made me who I'm now.

Formations

  • IGS PARIS

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Master 1 Responsable en Gestion RH

    Droit social, recrutement, GPEC, gestion de la mobilité et des carrières, formation paie, ADP, gestion de projet et conduite du changement, SIRH.

  • Chambre Commerce Industrie Vannes

    Vannes 2007 - 2008 BTS Assistant de direction et d'eploitation

    Management et ressources humaines

