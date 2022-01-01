Mohamed HALLAH

Today I want to join a dynamic team with which I could apply my skills, my qualities and my ability to work.

Wishing my training and my experience are useful to you, I thank you for the attention you will bring to the examination of my profile and remain at your disposal for any further information or appointments that suit you to offer me.



Thank you



Mes compétences :

Material control

Instruments calibration

Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint...)

PID

Construction

Ingénierie

Microsoft Outlook

Leadership

Pétrole et gaz

Raffineries