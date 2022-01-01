Menu

Mohamed HALLAH

ALGER

En résumé

Today I want to join a dynamic team with which I could apply my skills, my qualities and my ability to work.
Wishing my training and my experience are useful to you, I thank you for the attention you will bring to the examination of my profile and remain at your disposal for any further information or appointments that suit you to offer me.

Thank you

Mes compétences :
Material control
Instruments calibration
Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint...)
PID
Construction
Ingénierie
Microsoft Outlook
Leadership
Pétrole et gaz
Raffineries

Entreprises

  • BONATTI s.p.a - Electrical & Instrument team Leader

    2016 - maintenant Preparation of cable pulling progress
    Drum cable test (Continuity ans Insulation test)
    Pulling (Electrical & Instrument) using Cable laying winch.
    Control and use of cable laying winch
    Participate in coordinating meetings

  • Technip France - Instrumentation Supervisor

    2014 - 2016 1- Site supervisor on power plant and utilities area: Cable trays, Junction boxes, Instrument supports, local panels...
    2- Instrument drawings; Hook-up, PID, PFD (Piping flow diagram)
    3- Preparation of instrument installation progress.
    4- Management of calibration shop:
    Pressure, level, temperature and flow transmitters; Yokogawa, ABB, Rosemount…
    Safety relief valves; Tyco, Emerson…
    5- Instrument material control : Instruments and cable list
    Over Shortage Damaged “OSD”
    Material Issue Voucher “MIV”
    Warehouse inspection
    Non Conformity Request “NCR”
    6- Participate in coordination meetings.
    7- Safety walk through

Formations

