Mohamed HAMMADI

CASABLANCA

Entreprises

  • Walton Partners - Executive Managing Partner

    2016 - maintenant

  • Glaxosmithkline - Senior Finance Director North Africa

    Marly-le-Roi 2012 - 2014 North Africa Hub
    Senior Finance Director North Africa
    Reporting to the VP Finance MENA
    Management of Finance Team: 20 employees
    - Analysis and optimization of the fiscal policy for all legal entities in North Africa
    - Supervision and Elaboration of the Transfer Price Policy. Validation with Tax Corporate in GSK House in London
    - Supervision of Financial and Accounting Reporting (IFRS standards)
    - Interface with Auditors, Administrations, and Consultants
    - Piloting of Financial planning and Analysis : Supervision and validation of the budget process and the different forecasts
    - Cash Management (treasury, credit management, collection…)
    - Internal Control and Compliance :
    * Implementation and piloting of the « Risk Map » at North Africa level. Monitoring of procedures relevant to the risk management process covering identification, mitigation and resolution of risks.
    * Management and update of all policies, procedures, guidance, and process flow documentation currently used to manage Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Commercial Practices, Risk Management and Financial Reporting & Disclosure
    * Animation of the of the local compliance board / risk management team meetings for all North Africa Entities
    * Implementation and Maintenance of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and the related IT Continuity Plan (ITCP) with IT department
    * Supervision of Audit missions initiated by the Group: Audit and Assurance, Back End Monitoring, Distributors and Warehouse Audit, contracts with third parties
    * Piloting of the implementation of a common ERP at North Africa level
    - Management of Legal Affairs and supervision of strategic contracts
    - Interface with Human Resources for Personnel Administration together with payroll and social aspects

  • Arthur Bonnet - CFO Group

    SAINT PHILBERT DE BOUAINE 2009 - 2012 Franchise Business Division: Total Sales 400 M€, 350 stores
    Group Chief Financial Officer (11 affiliates)
    Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, member of the Managing Board
    Management of Finance Team: 15 employees
    Areas Covered: Europe, North Africa, Middle East and China
    - Implementation of the Reporting Standards and the Group’s Consolidation (Franchising Division)
    - Supervision of Statutory Closing, Statutory Consolidation
    - Interface with External Auditors, Tax and Fiscal Expert (Groupe FIDAL) and the Law Cabinet for legal and Social aspects
    - Piloting of Annual Accounts production: Audit Reports, & legal documents (Management Report, Summary of Contracts, Text of Resolutions, MOM of Annual General Shareholders Meeting, etc…)
    - Piloting of the Annual Budget Process and monitoring of the Medium Term Business Plan
    - Business & Cost Controlling : Costs optimization and determination of areas of improvements
    - ERP Finance Set-up and harmonization of different dimensions within the system
    - Group Cash Management
    * Implementation of the Group Cash-Pool (zero balancing): Optimization of Interests Expenses, Interests Merger
    * Interface with Financial Institutions: Negotiation and implementation of Credit Lines
    - Piloting of the Sale of 30% of the Business Unit Franchise to another European Leader
    * Participation in the elaboration of the Vendor Due Diligence entrusted to Deloitte : Tax, Legal & Finance due diligence
    * Participation in the writing and validation of the Share Purchase Agreement
    - Group Auditing and Internal Control
    * Analysis of Accounting Processes and of the Entire Control Procedures of Financial modules
    * Elaboration of Internal Audit reports of different distribution brands, and Control of the effective implementation of recommendations

  • Canon - Financial Controller Paris Office

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2008 Financial Controller (Direct Channel : Total Sales 240 M€)
    Reporting to Canon France Chief Financial Officer
    Management of Affiliates Accounting Managers (9 affiliales)
    - Financial Reporting Auditing of affiliates (reporting standards compliance)
    - Monitoring and piloting of monthly closings: Design of a rapid close model
    - Interface with external auditors
    - Monitoring of affiliates financial performance
    - Determination and negotiation of SLAs (Service Level Agreement), application of internal transfer price policies

  • Canon - Budget Manager

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2007 Total Sales 1 Md€. Headcount: 1700 employees in France
    Budget Manager
    Management of 3 Cost Accountants
    - Responsible for budget process of Canon France Group
    - Mid Term Plan (Business Model) and periodical forecasts preparation
    - Participation in financial consolidation : 19 affiliates in France (Inter-company operations supervision)
    - Financial reporting for CANON EUROPE in Amsterdam (US GAAP standards)
    - Profitability analysis, Cost controlling and variance analysis
    - Sarbanes Oxley 404 : Participation in SOX 404 implementation
    * Definition of Process Owners
    * Process review and definition of Risk and Internal Controls(Risk Control Matrix)
    * Process and Policy documentation
    * Elaboration of Process Flowchart (using VISIO as a tool)
    * Training of Process Owners
    - Project Leader for different IT projects:
    * Member of CANON France project team for the implementation of a common ORACLE platform in Europe including, Analysis, Development, User Acceptance Test and Training
    * Implementation of a standard budget tool in Canon Group affiliates (Oracle Financial Analyzer)
    - Special Projects:
    * European Cost Allocation Project : Member of the Pan European Project team to implement uniform cost allocation standards and rules within all European affiliates
    * Participation in the implementation of the new “Supply Chain and Procurement” Function

  • Accenture - Business Process Consultant

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Business Process Consultant (Financial Services)
    Client: AVIVA (Insurance Company), Project: System Migration
    - Project Piloting and Planning
    - Participation in the establishment of a methodology for IT project management and monitoring at CG
    - Training Session:
    * « Business Integration Methodology » ST CHARLES CHICAGO September 2001

  • Royal Dutch Shell - International Financial Controller North Africa Hub

    Paris 1999 - 2001 International Financial Controller
    - Financial Reporting for the Shell Group Center in London: FASTER, CERES return (Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements)
    - Consolidation of financial statements and analysis of key performance indicators
    - Contribution to the elaboration of the Annual Business Plan (Targets and Resources)
    - Investments Valuation and Profitability Analysis: R502
    - CAPEX Monitoring
    - Finance Focal Point for North Africa Hub. Project: Business Framework Implementation in North Africa
    * Participation in the "BFI Fishbowl Validation" in Nairobi, KENYA November 2000
    * Participation in "BFI Preparation Workshops" in Tunis, TUNISIA October & November 2000, March 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

