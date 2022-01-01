Mohamed HAMMADI

-
Walton Partners
- Executive Managing Partner
2016 - maintenant
-
Glaxosmithkline
- Senior Finance Director North Africa
Marly-le-Roi
2012 - 2014
North Africa Hub
Senior Finance Director North Africa
Reporting to the VP Finance MENA
Management of Finance Team: 20 employees
- Analysis and optimization of the fiscal policy for all legal entities in North Africa
- Supervision and Elaboration of the Transfer Price Policy. Validation with Tax Corporate in GSK House in London
- Supervision of Financial and Accounting Reporting (IFRS standards)
- Interface with Auditors, Administrations, and Consultants
- Piloting of Financial planning and Analysis : Supervision and validation of the budget process and the different forecasts
- Cash Management (treasury, credit management, collection…)
- Internal Control and Compliance :
* Implementation and piloting of the « Risk Map » at North Africa level. Monitoring of procedures relevant to the risk management process covering identification, mitigation and resolution of risks.
* Management and update of all policies, procedures, guidance, and process flow documentation currently used to manage Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Commercial Practices, Risk Management and Financial Reporting & Disclosure
* Animation of the of the local compliance board / risk management team meetings for all North Africa Entities
* Implementation and Maintenance of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and the related IT Continuity Plan (ITCP) with IT department
* Supervision of Audit missions initiated by the Group: Audit and Assurance, Back End Monitoring, Distributors and Warehouse Audit, contracts with third parties
* Piloting of the implementation of a common ERP at North Africa level
- Management of Legal Affairs and supervision of strategic contracts
- Interface with Human Resources for Personnel Administration together with payroll and social aspects
-
Arthur Bonnet
- CFO Group
SAINT PHILBERT DE BOUAINE
2009 - 2012
Franchise Business Division: Total Sales 400 M€, 350 stores
Group Chief Financial Officer (11 affiliates)
Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, member of the Managing Board
Management of Finance Team: 15 employees
Areas Covered: Europe, North Africa, Middle East and China
- Implementation of the Reporting Standards and the Group’s Consolidation (Franchising Division)
- Supervision of Statutory Closing, Statutory Consolidation
- Interface with External Auditors, Tax and Fiscal Expert (Groupe FIDAL) and the Law Cabinet for legal and Social aspects
- Piloting of Annual Accounts production: Audit Reports, & legal documents (Management Report, Summary of Contracts, Text of Resolutions, MOM of Annual General Shareholders Meeting, etc…)
- Piloting of the Annual Budget Process and monitoring of the Medium Term Business Plan
- Business & Cost Controlling : Costs optimization and determination of areas of improvements
- ERP Finance Set-up and harmonization of different dimensions within the system
- Group Cash Management
* Implementation of the Group Cash-Pool (zero balancing): Optimization of Interests Expenses, Interests Merger
* Interface with Financial Institutions: Negotiation and implementation of Credit Lines
- Piloting of the Sale of 30% of the Business Unit Franchise to another European Leader
* Participation in the elaboration of the Vendor Due Diligence entrusted to Deloitte : Tax, Legal & Finance due diligence
* Participation in the writing and validation of the Share Purchase Agreement
- Group Auditing and Internal Control
* Analysis of Accounting Processes and of the Entire Control Procedures of Financial modules
* Elaboration of Internal Audit reports of different distribution brands, and Control of the effective implementation of recommendations
-
Canon
- Financial Controller Paris Office
Courbevoie
2007 - 2008
Financial Controller (Direct Channel : Total Sales 240 M€)
Reporting to Canon France Chief Financial Officer
Management of Affiliates Accounting Managers (9 affiliales)
- Financial Reporting Auditing of affiliates (reporting standards compliance)
- Monitoring and piloting of monthly closings: Design of a rapid close model
- Interface with external auditors
- Monitoring of affiliates financial performance
- Determination and negotiation of SLAs (Service Level Agreement), application of internal transfer price policies
-
Canon
- Budget Manager
Courbevoie
2002 - 2007
Total Sales 1 Md€. Headcount: 1700 employees in France
Budget Manager
Management of 3 Cost Accountants
- Responsible for budget process of Canon France Group
- Mid Term Plan (Business Model) and periodical forecasts preparation
- Participation in financial consolidation : 19 affiliates in France (Inter-company operations supervision)
- Financial reporting for CANON EUROPE in Amsterdam (US GAAP standards)
- Profitability analysis, Cost controlling and variance analysis
- Sarbanes Oxley 404 : Participation in SOX 404 implementation
* Definition of Process Owners
* Process review and definition of Risk and Internal Controls(Risk Control Matrix)
* Process and Policy documentation
* Elaboration of Process Flowchart (using VISIO as a tool)
* Training of Process Owners
- Project Leader for different IT projects:
* Member of CANON France project team for the implementation of a common ORACLE platform in Europe including, Analysis, Development, User Acceptance Test and Training
* Implementation of a standard budget tool in Canon Group affiliates (Oracle Financial Analyzer)
- Special Projects:
* European Cost Allocation Project : Member of the Pan European Project team to implement uniform cost allocation standards and rules within all European affiliates
* Participation in the implementation of the new “Supply Chain and Procurement” Function
-
Accenture
- Business Process Consultant
Paris
2001 - 2002
Business Process Consultant (Financial Services)
Client: AVIVA (Insurance Company), Project: System Migration
- Project Piloting and Planning
- Participation in the establishment of a methodology for IT project management and monitoring at CG
- Training Session:
* « Business Integration Methodology » ST CHARLES CHICAGO September 2001
-
Royal Dutch Shell
- International Financial Controller North Africa Hub
Paris
1999 - 2001
International Financial Controller
- Financial Reporting for the Shell Group Center in London: FASTER, CERES return (Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements)
- Consolidation of financial statements and analysis of key performance indicators
- Contribution to the elaboration of the Annual Business Plan (Targets and Resources)
- Investments Valuation and Profitability Analysis: R502
- CAPEX Monitoring
- Finance Focal Point for North Africa Hub. Project: Business Framework Implementation in North Africa
* Participation in the "BFI Fishbowl Validation" in Nairobi, KENYA November 2000
* Participation in "BFI Preparation Workshops" in Tunis, TUNISIA October & November 2000, March 2001