Mohamed HAMZA

PARIS

Entreprises

  • At TOTAL E&P ParisLa Defense. Chez IFP Group - Tech Advantage - Support senior geoscientist

    2010 - maintenant Support provided to geophysicists, geologists, data loading team and project leaders on SISMAGE TOTAL Geoscience software (For TOTAL's Paris, Pau and affiliates) :

    • Geomodeling (Structure & Gridding, Data Analysis & Upscaling).
    • 2D/3D seismic interpretation (onshore and offshore).
    • Seismic attributes analysis (phase, frequency, amplitude…).
    • Velocity modeling, time depth conversion and well adjustment 2D/3D onshore and offshore.
    • Seismic to well tie (well calibration, create synthetic seismogram and wavelet extraction).
    • Cross wells correlation.
    • Data room at TOTAL Paris for worldwide clients on: Geophysics, Seismic Interpretation, seismic to well tie, Velocity Modeling and pre-stack seismic interpretation.
    • Data loading management and quality control
    • Trainings given to SISMAGE software users (basics and advanced)
    • Involvement in SISMAGE software developments and promotion to TOTAL geoscientists and project leaders.
    • Involvement in different exploration project as SISMAGE support
    • Testing: Bug fixes and developments validation
    • Work on UNIX on a daily basis
    • Sismage installation on the networking and standalone computers

