Mohamed HAMZA

At TOTAL E&P ParisLa Defense. Chez IFP Group - Tech Advantage
- Support senior geoscientist
2010 - maintenant
Support provided to geophysicists, geologists, data loading team and project leaders on SISMAGE TOTAL Geoscience software (For TOTAL's Paris, Pau and affiliates) :
• Geomodeling (Structure & Gridding, Data Analysis & Upscaling).
• 2D/3D seismic interpretation (onshore and offshore).
• Seismic attributes analysis (phase, frequency, amplitude…).
• Velocity modeling, time depth conversion and well adjustment 2D/3D onshore and offshore.
• Seismic to well tie (well calibration, create synthetic seismogram and wavelet extraction).
• Cross wells correlation.
• Data room at TOTAL Paris for worldwide clients on: Geophysics, Seismic Interpretation, seismic to well tie, Velocity Modeling and pre-stack seismic interpretation.
• Data loading management and quality control
• Trainings given to SISMAGE software users (basics and advanced)
• Involvement in SISMAGE software developments and promotion to TOTAL geoscientists and project leaders.
• Involvement in different exploration project as SISMAGE support
• Testing: Bug fixes and developments validation
• Work on UNIX on a daily basis
• Sismage installation on the networking and standalone computers